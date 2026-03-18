Salisbury reviews spending plans for 2026-27

SALISBURY — The Board of Finance received preliminary budget proposals for 2026-27 from the Board of Selectmen, Salisbury Central School and Region One during an online meeting Thursday, March 12.

The current draft budget for town spending totals $9,618,325, an increase of $413,223, or 4.4%. First Selectman Curtis Rand said there will be a third draft and possibly a fourth before the finance board’s next meeting Thursday, March 26.

Rand said salaries for unionized employees at Town Hall and the town garage are up 4%. Some employees are getting additional pay for extra work, such as reviewing the town’s ordinances, many of which are outdated, and providing additional tech support.

Rand added that the lines for the registrar’s office are up in anticipation of primary elections this year, as well as the cost of early voting.

The legal line is up “because we never know where that ends up,” Rand said.

Health insurance for town employees is down $195,200 (18%) because the town switched to a state insurance plan.

Salisbury Central School (SCS) Principal Stephanie Magyar presented the town’s education budget proposal.

The spending plan calls for a total of $7,236,676, an increase of $339,528, or 4.92%.

Magyar said 81% of the increase is from existing contracts with teachers and staff. She said there are “no new things” in the spending plan.

Region One Business Manager Sam Herrick also presented the current Region One budget proposal. He said the plan is very much a work in progress, with the regional school board’s budget committee scheduled to meet two more times before the public hearing Thursday, April 9.

The current Region One budget draft is up 6.2%, or $1,146,478, for a total of $19,631,686. Herrick said this is the biggest increase he has seen in his 26 years at Region One.

The Region One budget has three components: Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Pupil Services (which includes special education), and the Regional Schools Services Center (aka the Central Office).

The six Region One towns pay a percentage of the total based on how many students they send to HVRHS, except for the superintendent’s salary, which is shared equally by the towns.

Herrick said the biggest increase is in Pupil Services. Specifically, out of district placements for qualifying students and the transportation costs associated with them are up significantly. The Pupil Services line is currently at $8,205,920, an increase of $683,364, or 9.08%.

Herrick’s numbers show Salisbury’s share of Region One at $4,825,659, an increase of $44,566, or 1.07%. The SCS budget draft has that figure slightly lower, at $4,813,638 (plus $32,545, or 0.68%).

The Board of Finance will meet again Thursday, March 26 to receive final budget proposals and vote on sending them to a public hearing.