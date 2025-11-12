salisbury board of selectman

Salisbury selectmen thank outgoing officials

SALISBURY — At its regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 3, the Board of Selectmen recognized the service of several outgoing officials: Selectman Chris Williams, John Landon of the Inland Wetlands Commission, and Marty Whalen and Michael Klemens of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

All four chose not to seek reelection.

During the meeting, First Selectman Curtis Rand reported that after numerous and lengthy discussions with state officials, it has become clear that the state will not cover any costs related to relocating the train station building on Ethan Allen Street.

Rand said the cost of digging a new foundation and moving the building back several feet from its current position (away from the buildings on the other side of the street) would be in the neighborhood of $400,000.

Williams said further action would require the Board of Finance to weigh in and a town meeting, and Rand agreed.

Once the building is moved, Rand continued, the town would be “very competitive” in getting a state grant to restore the train station.

The selectmen have been talking about moving the train station for years, mostly because it is frequently hit by trucks trying to maneuver in an awkward roadway.

Rand said that the town will be getting a new resident trooper as of Nov. 15. Former resident trooper Will Veras took a new job with the State Police, and the position has been filled temporarily by troopers.

Rand said he has been in touch with garbage haulers that recently started serving customers in town and were unaware of the Salisbury-Sharon Transfer Station, sticker fees, and the town’s overall policies on waste disposal.

And Rand requested anyone willing to help out with the town’s Christmas decorations to get in touch with his office.

Salisbury honors veterans in snowy ceremony

Chris Ohmen (left) held the flag while Chris Williams welcomed Salisbury residents to a Veterans Day ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — About 30 people turned out for the traditional Veterans Day ceremony at Salisbury Town Hall on a cold and snowy Tuesday morning, Nov. 11.

Chris Ohmen handled the colors and Chris Williams ran the ceremony.

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

