Salisbury selectmen thank outgoing officials

SALISBURY — At its regular monthly meeting Monday, Nov. 3, the Board of Selectmen recognized the service of several outgoing officials: Selectman Chris Williams, John Landon of the Inland Wetlands Commission, and Marty Whalen and Michael Klemens of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

All four chose not to seek reelection.

During the meeting, First Selectman Curtis Rand reported that after numerous and lengthy discussions with state officials, it has become clear that the state will not cover any costs related to relocating the train station building on Ethan Allen Street.

Rand said the cost of digging a new foundation and moving the building back several feet from its current position (away from the buildings on the other side of the street) would be in the neighborhood of $400,000.

Williams said further action would require the Board of Finance to weigh in and a town meeting, and Rand agreed.

Once the building is moved, Rand continued, the town would be “very competitive” in getting a state grant to restore the train station.

The selectmen have been talking about moving the train station for years, mostly because it is frequently hit by trucks trying to maneuver in an awkward roadway.

Rand said that the town will be getting a new resident trooper as of Nov. 15. Former resident trooper Will Veras took a new job with the State Police, and the position has been filled temporarily by troopers.

Rand said he has been in touch with garbage haulers that recently started serving customers in town and were unaware of the Salisbury-Sharon Transfer Station, sticker fees, and the town’s overall policies on waste disposal.

And Rand requested anyone willing to help out with the town’s Christmas decorations to get in touch with his office.