salisbury board of selectman

Traffic concerns cause selectmen to consider solutions

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand raised the issue of speedy drivers in town at a meeting of the Board of Selectman July 1.

The Board had received a petition about traffic that cited speeding, asked for more police enforcement, more speed limit signs, and a ban on “Jake brakes,” or compression release engine brakes used on 18-wheeler trucks. When deployed the Jake brakes make a loud sound.

Rand said it’s been eight years since the state Department of Transportation did a traffic audit in Salisbury and suggested it is time for a new one.

Selectman Chris Williams said once the audit is completed, the resulting study would give the town some leverage in asking the state DOT to take action. “Hold their feet to the fire,” he said.

The selectmen approved a request from the Affordable Housing Commission for $13,800 from the Affordable Housing Fund. The money will be used to hire an energy efficiency consultant for the Dresser Woods affordable housing development.

“While we’re on housing,” Rand began.

He said that limiting possible affordable housing sites to places that are or can be served by town water and sewer is “pretty onerous.”

“Yet there are locals who rent affordably and get no recognition” he said, adding “We have 38,000 acres and we scramble over a tiny amount of it because we need water and sewer or town-owned. “

He asked why, if a piece of land became available for affordable housing, a well and septic system couldn’t be installed.

“I agree completely” said Selectman Kitty Kiefer.

“We have to think outside the box,” said Williams.

The Board announced the brush dump on Hammertown Road is closed temporarily.

Rand said the dump is for leaves only, and people were putting invasive plants in the pile.

The selectmen thanked Jean McMillen, who is retiring as town historian but will continue to keep tabs on the town’s cemeteries.

“You’ve been a force for good in keeping the historical stones up to date” Rand said.

McMillen reported that all the cemeteries are in “good or excellent” cognition at the moment.

What needs work in the short term is the granite pillars and iron rods in the graveyard behind Town Hall. McMillen said these items are the only fencing of historical significance among the cemeteries.

salisbury board of selectman

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival