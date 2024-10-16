salisbury board of selectman

Selectmen to discuss POCD

SALISBURY — There will be a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Thursday, Oct. 24, 1 p.m. (hybrid) for the selectmen to discuss the Planning and Zoning Commission’s draft of the Plan of Conservation and Development.

The selectmen picked that date and time during the regular monthly selectmen’s meeting Monday, Oct. 9.

First Selectman Curtis Rand noted that as of Oct. 9 the selectmen had a first draft of the POCD. He said the board can accept or reject the entire thing, or sections of it.

“But we can’t do anything until we get the final draft.”

Rand said there will be a town meeting “soon” to handle several outstanding matters, including the town’s donation of a parcel of land on Undermountain Road and Grove Street to the Salisbury Housing Trust, combined with an easement giving control of the westernmost section of the parcel back to the town for open space.

The town meeting will also include funding for two new sidewalk tractors, additional remediation at the old transfer station site, and hydrilla-related funding for Twin Lakes.

The town meeting will include amending an existing ordinance to accurately reflect the cost of hooking up to town water and sewer. A separate matter of an encroachment on town property on Housatonic River Road might be on the town meeting agenda.

In the meantime, Rand said to the public: “Stop putting things in the town right-of-way — trees, stone walls, fences.”

Rand reported that the site plan for the old railroad station on Ethan Allen Street is finished. The selectmen agreed to refer the site plan to P&Z.

