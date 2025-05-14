Lakeville boat ban remains in effect

SALISBURY — The Town Grove and Lake Wonoscopomuc will remain closed to outside boats this year, First Selectman Curtis Rand reported at the May 5 meeting of the Board of Selectmen.

After the invasive plant hydrilla was found at Twin Lakes in 2023, the decision was made to prohibit boats other than those owned by the town and stored at the lake, and boats owned by private entities around the lake.

Rand said a similar ban on trailered boats at Long Pond will remain in effect as well.

He said the town has bought three gas-powered motors for the john boats at the Grove.

Transportation updates

Rand said he was going to direct the town crew to remove signs that crop up at intersections advertising services that have no connection to the town, such as roofers. The other selectmen agreed.

Department of Transportation officials joined Rand on Wednesday, May 7, to look at the intersections of Salisbury School and Route 44, Cobble Road and Route 44, and the area that would have a sidewalk running along Route 41 from The Hotchkiss School to downtown Lakeville.

Rand said he was not especially happy about the proposed detours for a NASCAR event at Lime Rock Park at the end of June. He said the plan is to close Route 112 from Route 7 to White Hollow Road from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate the track traffic.

The detours involve Brinton Hill Road, which is narrow and cramped and features phone poles and rock formations that are almost in the road.

There is a meeting Monday, May 12 with track officials on this subject.

Rand reported that the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) has indicated it might pay for some of the work involved in moving the train station building, and changing its orientation, on Ethan Allen Street in Lakeville. Some of the work involves restoration and thus falls under SHPO’s purview.