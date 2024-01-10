SCOTUS on trial

Latest News
Charlotte Irving Lindsey
KENT — Charlotte Irving Lindsey, 89, of Kent, passed away peacefully at her new home on Cape Cod on Dec. 2, 2023. A gifted wood carving artist, skilled drug and alcohol counselor, admired second grade teacher, and revered volunteer extraordinaire, Charlotte was a woman of many talents. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, sister in-law, and recent widow of her husband of 45 years, Richard “Dick” Lindsey.
A Journalism major at Boston University, Charlotte nimbly employed those skills in many capacities throughout the years as a proficient relationship-builder. No matter the locale, many people she met walked away with a new friend. Several Appalachian Trail hikers likely still remember her generosity of a tasty meal and hot shower at their home on Main Street. Her second grade students from 60+ years ago, many of whom she kept in contact with over the years, shared sentiments such as, “she made learning natural and fun,” and stories of how she made them feel valued while infusing the love of learning. Her counseling colleagues remembered her as compassionate and caring with clients.
One of the things Charlotte was most proud of was her long sobriety and subsequent career as a drug and alcohol counselor after getting sober at the age of 50. Her message to many in the throes of addiction was that it’s never too late. Right to the end, she modeled not being afraid to start something new.
Not one to shy away from adventure, some of Charlotte’s fondest memories were when she and her beloved husband, Dick, would say, “Yes” to something new like moving to Maine for several years; traveling for months in a borrowed pop-up camper across the Trans-Canada Highway and then winding their way home through the United States; or adopting Luke, Beau, and Rosie, her treasured donkeys. In her late-60’s, having survived lung, breast, and skin cancer all at once, she wrote a letter that began, “Dear Intrepid Women…” to five fellow cancer survivors — all women from Kent — inviting them to join her for a high ropes course adventure. With her friends by her side, she courageously wrangled her fear of heights, donned a harness, climbed 30+ feet into the trees and cables where she proudly and successfully navigated the aerial challenge course.
Despite growing up in Darien, she considered Kent her hometown having summered there on her grandfather’s farm in South Kent since she was a toddler and moving to Kent full time after college. Serving the town in a variety of capacities brought her great pleasure. Some of her service included the Veterans Memorial Committee (and co-authoring a book called, “One Small Town in World War II,” with Fran Johnson about Kent’s contribution to the war), Kent Garden Club, Kent Historical Society, and the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund (to which she brought the idea for The Chocolate Fest). Charlotte and Dick were also members of a local Unitarian Fellowship and enjoyed many community activities.
The daughter of the late James E. and Cecile (Cottrell) Irving, Charlotte leaves five children, Polly Goddard (Andy); Melissa Makris; Constance Hedden (Don); Elizabeth Tobin; and William R. Tobin, III (Terry); three step-children, James Lindsey; Jennifer Lindsey; and Katherine Dunn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Walter Irving (Pam), sisters in-law Claire Irving (Bill) and Shari Adams (Rob) as well as many nieces and nephews, and her uncle, Griggs Irving. She was predeceased by her brothers William C. and Robert M. Irving, her parents, and her husband, Dick.
In her memory, donations are welcome at: Kent Center School Scholarship Fund where a scholarship in memory of Charlotte & Dick will soon be created so please be sure to designate donations in memory of Charlotte and/or Dick Lindsey: www.kcssf.org/support.html or PO Box 794, Kent, CT 06757 or Kent Historical Society www.kenthistoricalsociety.org/memberships/become-member/ (scroll to bottom of membership page) or PO Box 651, Kent, CT 06757.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year in Kent.
Patricia A. Conway
LAKEVILLE — Patricia A. (Marquette) Conway, beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Agnes (Eichler) Marquette, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2024 with her family at her side, at the age of 76.
Born in New York City, Pat grew up in both New York City and then Lakeville.
A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1964, Pat then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, and proudly earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Francis, later coming to Boston, working for New England Deaconess Hospital as the transplant coordinator. Pat furthered her education by attending and obtaining a Master’s Degree from Simmon’s College in Boston. Earning this degree was another proud accomplishment for Pat. She flourished at being a nurse. When she moved on from Lahey New England Deaconess, she finished her career at the Greater Lawrence Community Family Health Center, where she retired from her extensive and rewarding career.
Pat volunteered her time at the Mission of Deeds in Reading as well as volunteering in St. Lucia for families that needed care. When she was not working, Pat enjoyed traveling, walking along the beach collecting sea glass and being with her beloved pets. Pat took great delight in her nieces and nephews and loved watching them grown and become parents to her great nieces and nephews. Pat will be missed by her loving family and many close friends.
Pat is the devoted sister of Margaret Card and her husband Dennis of Lakeville, and Ann Zona and her husband Peter of Scituate, Massachusetts. Cherished aunt of Allison Pena and her husband Balta of Melrose, Massachusetts, Laura Zona and her husband John Lupo of New Jersey, Timothy Zona and his partner Stephanie Rattigan of Maine and Brian Zona and his wife Hillary of New Hampshire. Beloved great aunt to Amalia and Clara Pena, Harper and Isla Lupo and Weston and Madison Zona. She also leaves dear friend Lisa LaCroix, close cousin Diane Lehtola and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat’s memory to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068 or online at www.salisburyambulance.org. or to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, MA.
For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.
Dorothy Cass
CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.
She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.
She married her husband Joseph B. Cass and moved to the country where she resided with him and their children. They moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, until his death, at which time she returned to Connecticut to be closer to her children. She resided in Cornwall for the last twenty five years of her life.
She died in her home surrounded by family.
She was an avid gardener and had many treasured friends. Dorothy was an active member of the Woman’s Society of Cornwall and helped in many fund raisers.
In addition to her husband Joseph B. Cass, she was predeceased by three children; Brad, Michael and Amanda, three grandchildren; Wendy Jackson, Jody Cass and Michael Southworth.
She is survived by her three sons; Kenny, Frederick and his wife Maryann, Brian Cass, and her two daughters Jane Jackson (Cass) and her husband Roger, Susanne Scott (Cass) and her husband Robert Pierce. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Stephanie and Allison Chase, Marty Cass, Janice Barnes, Skeeter (Roger) Garren and his wife Chrissy, Chelby and Ben Cass, Rebecca Scott and Emily Svenningsen; six great grandchildren; Dyllan Munson, Willie, Katy, and Izzy Barnes, Colton and Brianna Southworth and two great great grandchildren; Ryker and Talyn Munson.
She will be sadly missed by her nieces who loved her as a surrogate mom; Annie Barnes, Lisa Morales, Mary Mosegard, Karolyn Shepard and Kathy Venute.
It gave her great joy when they, along with all of her nieces and nephews came to visit her.
She also had a special fondness for Rob Budny who was a caregiver for Kenny and became like another son to her.
At her request services will be private for the family.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Joan Schuster
MILLERTON — Joan C. Schuster, 88, a fifteen year resident of Cedar Hill, Texas and a thirty- four year resident of Stanfordville, New York, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at her home in Cedar Hill. Joan was a retired school bus driver for Dutchess B.O.C.E.S in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born July 30, 1935, in Millerton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert N. and Florence (Parmalee) Silvernail. She was educated in the Webutuck Central School District. On April 9, 1955 in Millerton, she married Robert F. “Bob” Schuster. Their marriage lasted nearly fifty-four years. Mr. Schuster passed away on December 4, 2008.
Joan was a parishioner of the North East Baptist Church in Millerton for over fifty years where she served as a Sunday school teacher as well. She was currently a member of the Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Hill, Texas. Joan was also a member of the Senior Activity Center in Midlothian, Texas. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo in her spare time and was an avid reader and also liked puzzles. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Terry Young and her son, Mark Schuster; seven grandchildren, Ryan Young, Amanda L. Young, Jessica L. (Young) McGowan, Jennifer (Schuster) Copley, Jacob Schuster, Kellie (Schuster) Derryberry and Kim Schuster; nine great grandchildren, Gavin Singh, Kira Khadivi, Kayla Khadivi, Ryalee Copley, Hailey McGowan, Caitlyn McGowan, Trinity McGowan, Abby Derryberry and Branson Derryberry; her sister-in-law, Joan Silvernail and her nephews, Robbie Silvernail and David and Peter Corbett and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Bernard O. “Bernie” Silvernail and her sister, Isabel Corbett.
Private committal prayers followed by burial in the family plot will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, New York this week. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Joan’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
