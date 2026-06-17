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Scoville Library hosts all-ages collaging event with local artist

Scoville Library hosts all-ages collaging event with local artist

Local artist and educator Ali DeProdocini is all smiles in her element leading a collaging workshop for all ages Sunday, June 14.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY – Local artist Ali DeProdocini led an all-ages community crafting hour called Collaging and Introspective Visionboarding at the Scoville Memorial Library on Sunday, June 14.

Eight adults, half a dozen children, library staff and the artist spent the afternoon creating collages from piles of magazines and discarded children’s books withdrawn from the library’s collection. The adults appeared to be enjoying themselves as much as the younger participants.

The library’s Children’s Services Coordinator, Kyla DeRisi, acknowledged that cutting up books may seem offputting, but noted they had been removed from circulation and would otherwise have been discarded.

“This way we can give them new life,” she said.

Among the adult attendees was Darcy Boynton, co-founder of Blue Studio Dance in Lakeville.

“Adults long to craft,” she said. “It’s so soothing.”

In fact, Blue Studio will host DeProdocini this summer for a five-week art camp called “ROYGBIV,” named after the colors of the rainbow. The camp will allow children ages 5 to 11 to explore visual arts in a “joyful, low-stress environment — falling in love with color, process, and a variety of mediums.”

Additional information can be found at bluestudiodance.com/summer-programs.

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