SCS graduates leave lasting legacy with handmade chess tables

SHARON – Three Sharon Center School eighth graders were recognized by the Board of Education June 8 for creating a new class legacy project.

The students built three wooden chess tables that have been placed in the school’s new Leadership Lounge, where students from different grade levels can gather and play.

Principal Carol Tomkalski praised the trio for launching what she hopes will become a tradition for future graduating classes.

"You're paving the way for a new tradition for other classes to follow, so thank you," Tomkalski said.

The students signed their names to the tables, ensuring they will be remembered by generations of Sharon Center School students to come. Tomkalski said she hopes to put the tables to use with a future chess tournament, tapping into a student body that includes enthusiastic players as young as second grade.