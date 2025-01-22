falls village p&z

Selectmen appoint new members to Planning and Zoning

FALLS VILLAGE — At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Jan. 13, First Selectman Dave Barger reported that long-time Planning and Zoning Commission chair Fred Laser has stepped down from the commission. Laser’s term expired and he has opted not to continue.

The selectmen accepted Laser’s resignation with thanks for his 30-plus years of service.

The commission chose Greg Marlowe as chair.

The selectmen appointed Eileen Kinsella as a full member of the commission, reappointed Steven Koshland, and added Tim Metzger as an alternate member to replace Kinsella.

The selectmen did not set a date for a town meeting on the proposal for Liz Ives of Salisbury to take over the coffee shop at town-owned 107 Main St. Barger said the town’s attorney is working on a lease and Ives has been in the space checking to see what equipment will be necessary, assuming the deal goes through.

Barger reported that Recreation Commission chair Ted Moy has resigned and that body currently has no replacement. Recreation Director Emily Petersen is filling in for the time being.

Barger said he was notified by the state Department of Transportation that state tree-trimming crews would be out on Routes 7 and 63 in the coming weeks.

