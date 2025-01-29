falls village p&z

P&Z approves Main St. coffee shop

FALLS VILLAGE — The Planning and Zoning commission voted to approve a special permit for a new coffee shop at the town-owned 107 Main St. after a public hearing Thursday, Jan. 23.

Liz Ives of Salisbury is the applicant. She and her husband, Howard, were at the hearing.

Ives said the plan is to start with breakfast and lunch — with coffee and tea — and hours from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The previous tenants did everything with electric appliances. Ives said she plans to install a propane stove.

Selectman Judy Jacobs, who attended the hearing along with Selectman Chris Kinsella, said the town will shoulder the cost of installing the gas lines needed for the propane stove, and designate a site for the propane tank. The rest is up to the applicant.

The matter still requires another hearing, this time in front of the Board of Selectmen.

The date for the next hearing had not been set by The Lakeville Journal’s copy deadline.

