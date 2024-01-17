sharon board of selectmen

Selectmen move ahead on River Road study and Housing Trust lease

SHARON — Continuing momentum to find a solution for the significant erosion along a stretch of River Road, the Sharon Board of Selectmen discussed the need for a comprehensive engineering assessment at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that Cardinal Engineering has performed an initial assessment and recommends the next step of taking field borings to determine the presence of stabilizing ledge beneath the surface. Cardinal estimates that borings on the east side of the road, the Housatonic River side, would cost $21,000 to complete, but they also recommend similar borings on the west side of the road for an additional $7,500.

If the stabilization is to be done on the east side that is eroding away, plans could call for a retaining wall structure, but if underlying ledge can be found on the west side of the road, away from the river, then the road could be shifted a bit to the west. A stumbling block to that plan is that boring work would need to occur on a patch of private property, a vacant lot, where the town has been unable to locate the property owner for access permission.

Flanagan recommended pursuing the study on both sides of the road, expecting that the town will continue efforts to reach the property owner.

An option to lease the Community Center property for one year to the Sharon Housing Trust was approved by the selectmen, who sent the proposed contract on to the Board of Finance for review.

Flanagan explained that the lease option would afford the housing trust a year to develop estimated costs of renovation to the building if it is to be converted into four affordable housing apartments.

Seeking to clarify how the town enters into contracts in general, the Board of Finance has moved to study the process of how contracts are awarded.

Finance board vice-chair Jessica Fowler had created a list of questions inviting responses from the selectmen.

“We want to support you with a better understanding of the town’s contracts,” Fowler said, indicating that the finance board wants clarification on existing town contracts, suggesting a future joint meeting between the Board of Finance and the selectmen to cement that understanding.

Flanagan sought a definition of “large impact” contracts. “Different contracts carry different impacts,” he said, citing a yearly fuel contract as opposed to something like Town Hall upgrades.

“It’s all impactful,” Fowler said, suggesting that the discussion begin with the selectmen’s replies to the list of questions.

“It’s about transparency,” Selectman John Brett said, praising the effort.

“This is sensible,” agreed Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher, who expressed concern that a new process might become cumbersome and create a bottleneck.

sharon board of selectmen

Latest News

Why are so few films set in CT?

Why are so few films set in CT?

In her new book from Lyons Press, actress Illeana Douglas deftly chronicles a fictionally neglected state in “Connecticut in the Movies: From Dream Houses to Dark Suburbia.” Full of deep cuts and an entire section dedicated to Yale University making brief appearances in film — Indiana Jones lectures at a fictional version of the college, but we all know globetrotting Indy is a New Jersey man — it becomes clear that a book with the same attention to minor detail about New York or Boston movies would have to be three times as long.

Why does Connecticut, a state in such close proximity to New York City — in the heart of New England, a region where Nathaniel Hawthorne, Edgar Allen Poe, Louisa May Alcott and Henry Wadsworth Longfellow helped solidify American fiction — have so little to show for its cultural canon? Even Hartford’s crowning historical site, The Mark Twain House and Museum, celebrates an author whose best-known masterpieces are set in Missouri, waxing on “half-forgotten Southern intonations and elisions.”

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Thanks to invasive shrubs, birds need a nutrition makeover

Thanks to invasive shrubs, birds need a nutrition makeover

A Swainson's thrush in spring.

Photo by Mick Thompson/Audubon

It has not been easy to work outdoors this winter thanks to the rain and melting snow. I am spending more time on social media, which I am not proud to admit, and have found several Facebook Groups – rather Facebook found them for me - that share information on native and invasive plants. The algorithm did good this time. I am rather hooked.

These groups include ‘Native plants of the Northeast’, ‘Native and Invasive Plants of the Eastern US’, ‘Propagating Native Plants’, ‘Invasive Plants ID and Removal in the US and Canada’,

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A break from the bleak

A break from the bleak

Joe’s Green Weenie, top right; Bread and Butter nymph, bottom right; Wooly Bugger in grey/purple.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

We were only a few days into 2024 and I was casting around for a word to describe the immediate angling prospects.

After rejecting “lousy” as ordinary and “@&#%!” as unsuitable for publication in a family newspaper, I settled on “bleak.”

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Scottish music at Battell Chapel and the Norfolk Library

Scottish music at Battell Chapel and the Norfolk Library

Ken Storrs, left, on Scottish bagpipes and Andrew Thomson, right, on Irish uilleann pipes.

Photo submitted

Norfolk resident Andrew Thomson will be presenting an evening of Scottish music at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Battell Chapel in Norfolk and Saturday, Jan. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Norfolk Library. He will be accompanied by Scottish bagpiper Ken Storrs for both events.

Friday’s show honors Robert Burns and is a paid ticketed event that includes haggis, whisky and poetry reading. Saturday’s event is part of the Norfolk Library’s Music Among Neighbors series and is free with registration required.

Keep ReadingShow less
scottish music