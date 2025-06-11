sharon board of selectmen

Sharon selectmen make a flurryof committee reappointments

SHARON — On the May 27 Board of Selectmen’s agenda were several reappointments to town commissions. It was noted that all current position holders expressed interest in continuing in their roles.

The Board moved to reappoint Elizabeth M. Hall as a regular member of the Historic District Commission, with her term expiring June 30, 2030. W. Allen Reiser will continue as an alternate member of the same commission, his term to expire on June 30, 2028.

William R. Tingley will continue on as a regular member of the Housatonic River Commission, his term expiring June 30, 2028.

Sewer and Water Commission regular member Stephen J. Szalewicz will continue on with a term expiring June 30, 2030.

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses commissioners Robin L. Zitter and Sharon M. Tingley will serve terms expiring June 20, 2030.

For the Long Range Planning Commission, Donna DiMartino, Ed Yowell, Elizabeth Hall and Pam Jarvis will serve terms to expire on March 26, 2028.

