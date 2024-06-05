Sharon Sustainable Team grows

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society held its annual meeting and dinner at the Emergency Services Center Friday, May 31.
Peter Vermilyea, head of the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of several books, was the guest speaker.
The society honored Bunny McGuire for decades of volunteer work, and Tracy Wilson, who helped with information technology, grant writing and other ongoing projects.
North Canaan mill rate drops
NORTH CANAAN — The annual town meeting May 30 passed both municipal and education spending plans unanimously.
Overall, the budget is down compared to last year. North Canaan’s spending totals in 2024-25 are set at $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (-0.38%).
The mill rate was set at 24.75, down 0.75 (-2.94%) from last year.
North Canaan Elementary School saw an increase due to hiring a new teacher. NCES showed a bottom line of $4,536,112.70 for next year, an increase of $110,075.87 (2.49%) over 2023-24.
North Canaan’s Region One assessment is down compared to last year. The 2024-25 total is $5,565,923, down $136,960 (-2.4%).
The selectmen’s spending proposal showed a total of $3,242,936, a reduction of $24,166 (-0.67%).
SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.
“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.
The exhibit, created by Elaine and Lou Hecht, includes suggestions on how to help these species.
The Academy Building is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Davis IGA turns 50
Sunday June 2, The Davis IGA in Kent celebrated its 50th anniversary. Started in 1974 by Charlie and Anne Davis, and then owned for many years by son Gary and daughter Audrey. It is now owned by Greg and Brianna Eads who hosted the gala celebration at the Kent Community House. They provided food from the IGA, and entertainment by the Algorhythmics Band. It was an open house celebration and the town turned out in huge numbers to honor and share memories of their beloved marketplace.
The Algorhythmics perform to a big crowd June 2.Lans Christensen