Sharon Sustainable Team grows

SHARON — Four Sharon residents were appointed to the Sustainable Team at a regularly held Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, May 28.



Tim Wright, Brian Abut, Katherine Shepard and Bethany Shaffer are set to each serve a two-year term on a team that First Selectman Casey Flanagan described as a “fundraising group” that will target grants and operating cost reduction strategies with the goal of further the town’s sustainable and environmentally conscious endeavors.

Also related to Bethany Sheffer: her discussion of a project titled “Native Plants Proclamation” was postponed until June as Sheffer was unable to attend the May 28 meeting.

Further discussion on the grant application for the Community Development Block was also tabled until Tuesday, June 11, as Flanagan and the board had yet to read the finished application. With the deadline looming on Friday, June 14, the selectmen decided that June 11 would be a more appropriate time to vote while still leaving room for changes to be made to the application before the deadline.

The Community Development Block is seeking to renovate the former Community Center by converting the building into four affordable housing units, with the potential grant to be used to help fund the renovation.

It was also decided that on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in-person at Sharon Town Hall, a special town meeting will be held to further discuss the option to lease 99 North Main Street.