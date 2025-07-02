sharon board of selectmen

Sharon considers switch to appointed town clerk

Sharon Town Hall is located on Main Street.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen hosted an informational meeting with the public on Monday, June 24 to discuss a proposed ordinance that would change the town clerk position from an elected role to one appointed by the BOS.

As per an announcement on the town website, the switch is meant to allow the field of applicants to extend beyond Sharon residents, as well as attract candidates who may not wish to participate in the election process. The public notice said the move would protect the clerk’s job security, as there is no limit on repeating terms so long as the position’s requirements and standards are satisfactorily met.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported public feedback on the topic was constructive. “The overall sentiment from the room was supportive of the idea to make the transition from elected to appointed,” he said.

One specific comment that may affect the final language of the ordinance suggested the concept of a “hiring committee” be broadened from just the heads of the Democratic and Republican Town Committees to allow the BOS to consult with others during the hiring process who may be familiar with the role, such as the registrars and current town clerk.

Current Town Clerk Linda Amerighi said June 30 that some questions have arisen since the informational meeting, and she emphasized that she is available to discuss the topic with any Sharon voter but not during business hours. “I want to be sure that before any decisions are made that people have an opportunity to understand what this means for Sharon,” Amerighi said.

The BOS is in the process of incorporating the public’s input into its final proposal ordinance that will be sent to town meeting for a vote. A date for the town meeting has yet to be announced.

