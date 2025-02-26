Selectmen present draft spending plan

CORNWALL — Insurance rates, tree removals and public safety costs are driving a more than 5% increase of municipal expenses in Cornwall next year.

The Board of Selectmen’s draft spending proposal for the 2025-26 fiscal year was presented to the Board of Finance Feb. 20.

The bottom line totaled $2,543,651, an increase of 5.55% compared to the 2024-25 municipal budget of $2,408,979.

The largest increase to a single line item was insurance, which went up by $33,027 due to rising rates.

Highway administration increased $24,793. Part of this went toward a raise for two longstanding personnel and the rest is to cover necessary tree removal.

Public safety costs went up by $16,900. This increase covers service incentives to active first responders and complete physicals for members.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway noted this increase reflects a robust volunteer force in Cornwall.

“Sort of a good situation to be in because other towns have had to go to a non-volunteer system,” Ridgway said.

Ridgway noted the selectmen intend to revisit the proposal to get the increase below 5%.

“We haven’t sharpened our pencil yet,” Ridgway said.

In capital spending, the total is up by $55,000, or 7.6%, primarily for repairs to town buildings including the roofs on Town Hall and the Hammond Beach house.

Region One shared preliminary assessment numbers for Cornwall’s district contribution earlier in February. Board of Finance Chairman Joe Pryor recalled the total for next year is “almost exactly even” to the current year’s assessment.

The Board of Education will present its spending plan at the next regular finance meeting March 6 at 7 p.m.