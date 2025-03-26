Sharon BOF receives budget proposals

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen and Board of Education presented their proposed 2025/2026 budgets to the Board of Finance at its March 18 regular meeting.

Municipal spending in Sharon is up to $5,267,193, an increase of $295,986, or 5.95%, from last year.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan went through the town’s spending plan line by line, noting areas of significant increase, such as a $104,388, or 5.83%, growth in highway spending and a $65,900, or 50.69%, rise in ambulance funds. There were several wage adjustments for town employees, alongside a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for all employees except the unionized Road Crew workers.

Sharon Center School Principal Carol Tomkalski reviewed the BOE’s proposal for fiscal year 2025-26.

The total proposed budget for Sharon Central School is $4,234,490, which is down $93,899, or 2.17%, from last year’s budget.

Region One’s assessment for Sharon in 2025-26 totals $1,923,842, an increase of $166,797 from 2024-2025, or 9.49%, which was the highest change of any member town.

Combined educational spending comes to $6,133,980, which marks a $68,979, or 1.14%, increase from 2024-2025.

Region One Superintendent of Schools Melony Brady-Shanley remarked that the budget was poised to deliver quality education.

The BOF set a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on April 1 to go over the proposed budgets and potentially take action.