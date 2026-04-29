Sharon exhibit marks 250 years of independence

Sharon was the scene of a historic event the third week of November in 1778, when 4,500 British and German prisoners camped along the road to Amenia Union.

SHARON – Like communities across the country, Sharon is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. But in its current exhibit, “Independence Revisited,” the Sharon Historical Society is taking a different approach to commemorate the event that shaped a new nation.

The exhibit is organized into three periods in Sharon’s history – 1776, 1876 and 1976. Co-curators Christopher Robinson, president of the Sharon Historical Society, and Abbey Nova, its executive director, said they aimed to create an exhibit that was interesting and thought-provoking while showcasing the organization’s archives and collections.

“We wanted to give a sense of what Sharon was like at those times,” Robinson said. “How they celebrated independence, why they did it the way they did and what independence meant to them.”

The duo noted that it was an intentional choice because various wars had gone on during those years.

The focus is largely on 1776. Although no battles were fought on Sharon soil during the Revolutionary War, its impact was significant. About 300 men joined militias and went off to fight, leaving their families to fend for themselves. Local farmers provided food while the iron industry supplied wartime equipment and materials. The war also brought new people to town who were seeking safety and community.

The exhibit is filled with stories about the people who inhabited Sharon during that time, including attorney John Canfield, who arrived in 1765 and was later elected to the Continental Congress in 1786, but died before he could serve. His nephew, Judson Canfield, took over his practice and served many terms in the House of Representatives, eventually becoming a judge.

A familiar name featured in the exhibit is Cotton Mather Smith, a Congregational minister described as one of the most influential men in Sharon. Arriving in 1754, Smith and his wife, Temperance Gale Smith, became the moral heart of the community, settling minor disputes, serving as matchmakers, taking in the sick and indigent and caring for people during the smallpox outbreak of 1784.

An old spinning wheel made in Amenia, N.Y., is part of the Sharon Historical Society’s exhibit titled ‘Independence Revisited.’ Ruth Epstein

Sharon was the scene of a historic event the third week of November in 1778, when 4,500 British and German prisoners camped along the road to Amenia Union. After the defeat at the Battle of Saratoga, those men who survived were marched to Boston. Two years later, Washington ordered they be escorted to Charlottesville, Va. Divided into six groups of approximately 750, they were sent off in succession. Sharon was designated the hand-off place where the Connecticut militia was to transfer custody to New York. Chaos reigned when the New York militia arrived late. Alexander Hamilton, who was then stationed in Pawling, was called to Sharon to assess the situation. Eventually the week-long backlog eased and the prisoners continued on their way.

Visitors will also find stories of social intrigue, including the relationship between Theodosia Prevost and Aaron Burr, as well as lesser-known facts – such as Sharon’s support for Shays’ Rebellion and its comparatively restrained treatment of Loyalists.

Nova noted that an economic slump followed the war. “There was a lot of economic hardship,” she said. “There was a severe cost to rebelling.” By 1876, Sharon was a “town in transit,” with the iron industry declining and tourism starting to emerge.

While no notable centennial celebrations took place, in 1976, there were pageants and picnics and people talked about what independence meant to them. Visitors will recognize familiar faces in the photo collages taken during those times.

The exhibit, which features many photographs, paintings and historical pieces, will be open through the end of the year.