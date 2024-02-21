sharon board of selectmen

Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant

SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.

The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

TRIP grants are awarded through the state Department of Transportation to rural towns seeking to improve infrastructure. The town’s project to rehabilitate sidewalks surrounding the Town Green qualified for the funding program.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that the project to improve deteriorated sidewalks that encircle the Town Green has been regularly part of the town’s five-year capital plan,

“It’s a much-needed project,” Flanagan noted, citing the safety of the town’s pedestrians as paramount. He said that the grant will cover construction costs only. The town will need to pay the costs of surveying, engineering and design, all steps that precede the start of construction.

Because it is a state grant, Flanagan pointed out, stringent state regulations governing the grant will need to be followed, including the bidding process.

Selectman John Brett agreed to represent the town as municipal coordinator for the project.

The selectmen determined that residents who live in homes surrounding the Green will be kept informed about the project as it progresses, particularly when construction is being scheduled.

Sharon Day Care Road Race

Now a local tradition, the annual road race to benefit the Sharon Day Care program has been scheduled for Saturday, May 4, following action by the selectmen, who needed to approve the event’s use of town roads. The race will follow the same route as last year, beginning at Veterans’ Field and heading to Mudge Pond before returning to the starting point.

Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher reported that this year’s race will honor the memory of Jan Dudek, who served for many years as a trustee and teacher at Sharon Day Care.

sharon board of selectmen

Latest News

Marion Ellen Morris

Marion Ellen Morris

SALISBURY — Marion Ellen Morris, 78, of Thurles, County Tipperary, Ireland, passed away Feb. 17, 2024, in Salisbury, Connecticut.

Marion was born June 17, 1945, in New York City, the daughter of the late William and Marjorie Morris.

Keep ReadingShow less

Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder

Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder

MILLERTON — Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder, 37, of Millerton, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at Hudson Valley Hospice House in Hyde Park, New York. Timothy was a Mechanical Foreman with Metro North Railroad in Poughkeepsie.

Born on May 15, 1986, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Dorothy Jean Delaney Snyder of Dover Plains, and the late Michael Paul Snyder. Tim was a graduate of Dover High School Class of 2004. He went on to study Electrical Construction and Maintenance at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, New York, graduating in 2010. He had great pride for his career at Metro North Railroad and above all sharing that passion with his two young sons.

Keep ReadingShow less

Robert Lincoln Rumsey

Robert Lincoln Rumsey

LITCHFIELD — Robert (Bob) Lincoln Rumsey, born Feb. 4, 1938, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at the hospital where he was born 86 years prior in New York City.

Born in New York City and raised for much of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York, Bob spent most of his life raising a family and living happily thereafter through his remaining years in Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less

Community storytelling pathway opens at Hunt Library

Community storytelling pathway opens at Hunt Library

Guests took in features of the new pathway on a cold Saturday morning, Feb. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On a brisk February morning Saturday, Feb 17, Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library, cut the ribbon on the “Village Voices: A Community Storytelling Pathway” installation on the library lawn.

The Village Voices project includes stories, poems and artwork from community organizations including the Falls Village Daycare, the Lee H. Kellogg School, and the Falls Village Equity Project. The outdoor displays are digitally linked with additional content on the library’s website.

Keep ReadingShow less
history