Sharon gets $1.1 million TRIP grant

SHARON — A grant of $1.1 million from the state Transportation Rural Improvement Program (TRIP) was unanimously accepted by the Sharon Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting Friday, Feb. 16.



The regular meeting had been postponed to later in the week because of a snowstorm Tuesday, Feb. 13.

TRIP grants are awarded through the state Department of Transportation to rural towns seeking to improve infrastructure. The town’s project to rehabilitate sidewalks surrounding the Town Green qualified for the funding program.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported that the project to improve deteriorated sidewalks that encircle the Town Green has been regularly part of the town’s five-year capital plan,

“It’s a much-needed project,” Flanagan noted, citing the safety of the town’s pedestrians as paramount. He said that the grant will cover construction costs only. The town will need to pay the costs of surveying, engineering and design, all steps that precede the start of construction.

Because it is a state grant, Flanagan pointed out, stringent state regulations governing the grant will need to be followed, including the bidding process.

Selectman John Brett agreed to represent the town as municipal coordinator for the project.

The selectmen determined that residents who live in homes surrounding the Green will be kept informed about the project as it progresses, particularly when construction is being scheduled.

Sharon Day Care Road Race

Now a local tradition, the annual road race to benefit the Sharon Day Care program has been scheduled for Saturday, May 4, following action by the selectmen, who needed to approve the event’s use of town roads. The race will follow the same route as last year, beginning at Veterans’ Field and heading to Mudge Pond before returning to the starting point.

Selectwoman Lynn Kearcher reported that this year’s race will honor the memory of Jan Dudek, who served for many years as a trustee and teacher at Sharon Day Care.