Sharon plants oak seedlings for inaugural Native Plant Month

SHARON — The early kindergarten class of Sharon Center School helped town leaders and environmentalists plant two white oak trees at the school Friday, May 2.

The planting marked the end of Sharon’s first Native Plant Month, which took place in April. Bethany Sheffer of the town Conservation Commission suggested dedicating the month to native plants last year and submitted a proclamation to the selectmen.

The Board of Selectmen presented the signed proclamation to Sheffer at the site of the planting. First Selectman Casey Flanagan said, “It goes every April until eternity.”

“Native plants adapted to this area. They are resilient,” Flanagan explained. “It lessens our impact on the environment and at the same time creates habitat for pollinators, birds and game animals.”

“There are so many smart and eager minds in this town who really are so ready for this kind of work,” said Sheffer.

In addition to the selectmen and the Conservation Commission, Sheffer stated, “We were able to gain traction with support from the Sharon Energy and Environmental Commission, Inland Wetlands and local environmental nonprofit organizations such as the Sharon Land Trust and the Sharon Audubon Center.”

Resident Ian Brunell donated the white oaks. He germinated the seeds with the help of his sons, Bramble and Pieter.

“We go around and collect seeds and then I have different setups at home for propagating different species,” Brunell explained. With dozens of locally sourced trees growing in his yard, Flanagan asked if he would consider donating some for Native Plant Month.

“We wanted it to be educational for the kids and the adults in town,” said Flanagan.

Mike Nadeau, tree expert and member of the Energy and Environmental Commission, oversaw the digging, planting and watering at the school.

The compost came from Sharon Town Garage’s heap, which is available to residents for pickup.

Early kindergarteners helped make sure the compost was filled with nutrients as evidenced by the presence of worms.

“That’s a worm!” one student shouted.

“I wanna see it,” remarked another. “Eww!”

“Oh, come on. They’re delicious!” Nadeau declared.

Once planted, mulched and watered, the students rinsed their hands off in the water bucket and the tree was quickly protected with chicken wire before recess began.

As part of the education component of Native Plant Month, several informative workshops were planned. The final session will focus on herbicide-free invasive plant management. It will be held at Nadeau’s home on 169 Bowne Road in Sharon May 17 from 10 a.m. to noon.