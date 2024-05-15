Sharon real estate sales in April 2024

This 1,596 square foot eyebrow colonial built in 1800 at 287 Amenia Union Road south of the clocktower in Sharon sold for $525,000.

Christine Bates
real estate

SHARON — Listed below are real estate sales recorded during the month of April filed with the Town of Sharon. Only transactions with a monetary value are included while transfers without consideration are excluded. Recorded sales dates typically lag actual closing dates by several days.

287 Amenia Union Road

A 3 bedroom/2 bath home on .9 acres sold by Amenia Union LLC to Thomas Casey Sutherland and Charlotte Cohen Sutherland on April 1 for $525,000.

10 Downey Road

A 2 bedroom/2 bath home sold by John and Jessi Betar to Nicholas and Heidi Dubois on April 2 for $1,260,000.

West Woods Road #2

A 24-acre vacant parcel sold by Atlantic Residential Properties to Daphne Barbour on April 8 for $175,000

492 Route 7

A 4 bedroom/3.5 bath on 4.75 acres sold by William T. and Kathleen G. Reiland to Clara Erminia Carley and W. Brennan Carley on April 9 for $2,387,500.

390 Route 7

A 2 bedroom/2 bath house on 3.75 acres sold by Anita Li-Shaw to David Stefani on April 15 for $390,000.

206 Amenia Road

A 4 bedroom/3 bath home on 5 acres sold by Edward W Powers to Ruffinos Gardens LLC on April 16 for $600,000.

2 Hidden Lane

A 3 bedroom/2 bath house sold by Kurt, F Kurt and Cheryl Kurt Ziegler to Elizabeth O’Connell on April 17 for $429,350.

5 Great Elm Drive Unit 3

A 3 bedroom/2 bath condo sold by Joy Belle Cottage to Cozy Abode LLC on April 29 for $640,000.

*Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between April 1, 2024, and April 30, 2024 provided by the Town Clerk. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and N.Y.

real estate

Let there be Night: How light pollution harms migrating birds

Let there be Night: How light pollution harms migrating birds
Alison Robey

If last month’s solar eclipse taught me anything, it’s that we all still love seeing cool stuff in the sky. I don’t think we realize how fast astronomical wonders are fading out of sight: studies show that our night skies grow about 10% brighter every year, and the number of visible stars plummets as a result. At this rate, someone born 18 years ago to a sky with 250 visible stars would now find only 100 remaining.

Vanishing stars may feel like just a poetic tragedy, but as I crouch over yet another dead Wood Thrush on my morning commute, the consequences of light pollution feel very real. Wincing, I snap a photo of the tawny feathers splayed around his broken neck on the asphalt.

nature's notebook

Fresh finds at artisan market

Fresh finds at artisan market

Chloe Crofut-Brittingham, left, and Dana Rohn at the Montage antique sale.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Those in search of the rare, the beautiful and the funky had several options in Salisbury on Saturday, May 11.

The Salisbury Handmade group of artisans had 21 vendors set up on the lawn in front of the White Hart Inn.

markets

Another day, another struggle with notorious big smallies

Another day, another struggle with notorious big smallies

The author caught his first steelhead on May 1.

Gary Dodson

Gary Dodson and I went to the Salmon River in Pulaski, N.Y. April 30 to May 1, to see if we could catch the tail end of the steelhead run and maybe annoy some smallmouth bass.

I’ve only been once before, 20 years ago, and I forgot that the name of the town is pronounced “Pulask-eye,” NOT “Pulask-ee.” Yes, this would come as news to the Polish general whose name adorns the landscape in at least 17 places in the U.S.

tangled lines

Litchfield Art Festival comes to North Canaan

Litchfield Art Festival comes to North Canaan

The Litchfield Art Festival will take place at Lawrence Field in North Canaan Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival features painting, sculpture, mixed media, digital art, graphics, drawing, printmaking, photography, ceramics, glass, leather, fiber/paper art, woodworks, metal, and jewelry by artists from Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

art festival