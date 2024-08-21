Sharon real estate sales in July

SHARON — July was a 50/50 month in Sharon with three residences recorded below $500,000 and three selling for over a million and nothing in between. By mid-August there were signs that inventory was beginning to increase with 18 rentals available including five furnished summer rentals, 9 academic/winter furnished homes and 4 unfurnished residences. 16 homes were listed for sale including the most expensive property, the condo at 1 Great Elm for $5,500,000. Land offerings remain abundant with 16 parcels available for $109,500 to $2,995,000 for 94 acres. The median price for a single-family residence in Sharon ticked up to $748,000.



Transactions

30 Knibloe Hill Road — 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 2.66 acres sold by Keith Vanwarren to Tara L. Stiles and Michael J. Taylor for $1,750,000.

65 Northrup Road — 3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 2000 sold by Lincoln and Natalie Tobier to Kathleen E. Killian and John L. Allison for $1,100,000.

39 Joray Road, Tract 4 — 3 bedroom/1 bath house built in 1850 on 74.2 acres sold by 29 Joray Owner LLC to Town Road Partnership LLC for $1,550,000.

16 River Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home sold by Federal National Mortgage Association to US Bank Trust and then to Donna Fairchild, and Devon and Christopher Towey for $371,000.

30 Cedar Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath home sold by Doris Crispino to Thomas Conley Rollins Jr. for $421,000.

255 Low Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath house built in 1965 sold by Carol A. and Joseph M. Seaman to Gail and Timothy James Frawley for $350,000.

* Town of Sharon real estate sales recorded as sold between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024 provided by the Sharon Town Clerk. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and may also include private sales. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in Connecticut and New York.

**CORRECTION: In last week’s Cornwall real estate report, 83 Cogswell Road was added in error. The correct entry was: 20 Stone Hill Road – 14.45 acres vacant land sold by Anne G. and John D. Coffin to Stone Hill LLC for $180,000.