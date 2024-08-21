Sharon real estate sales in July

Latest News
LAKEVILLE — The members of the Salisbury Community Dog Park met at the park near Long Pond in Lakeville Saturday, Aug. 17 for their annual organization meeting.
President Stephanie Reckler presided. (Her dog’s name is Wiggly.)
Reckler and treasurer Bill Littauer reported that the group’s finances are healthy, and much of the subsequent discussion centered on fundraising, attracting new (and younger) members, and physical improvements to the dog park.
When the dust settled, the two priorities were paving the gravel walk leading to one of the two gazebos on the property, where the members were sitting. Several of the chairs they were sitting on were near the end of their useful life, so that was the second priority.
The hour-long discussion was punctuated throughout by sounds of canine joy and merriment from the nine or so dogs who also attended, including Nero, an amiable 100 pound Newfoundland who sensed that a dogless reporter was just waiting for the chance to get sloppy kisses and proceeded accordingly.
NORFOLK — The Women & Girls Fund hosted a personal product kit-making session at the Norfolk HUB on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. The event began with refreshments and brief speeches from secretary Jen Pfaltz and chair Fran Stoffer. Later, attendees were invited to create their own personal product kit featuring feminine products such as pads and tampons.
The Torrington-based group was founded 25 years ago and started as a personal product program for smaller food pantries. The group was founded in Litchfield by a group of women who recognized this lack of resources and felt compelled to act. The group got its start as a “giving circle” but now boasts over 600 supporters to help raise money for events and feminine products. Since many smaller food pantries have tighter budgets, feminine products are often neglected. At the event, Pfaltz described “period poverty” and shared that “women who cannot afford proper feminine products often are forced to miss school or work during that time of the month.” Stoffer asserts, “Our mission is to invest in the power of women and the dreams of girls.” The kit-making products for the Norfolk HUB event were provided by a private funding source. The group’s next goal, however, is financial independence, and they hope to eventually no longer rely solely on grants from generous donors.
Every 5 years, the members of the Women & Girls Fund review the segment of society toward which they should generate their resources. Right now, it is focusing on the remainder of the pressures that the COVID-19 pandemic has left on young women. “We want to make sure we have the resources to help women be self-confident,” said Stoffer. The group hopes to expand even farther beyond Norfolk to other small towns in the area and is excited to announce that they will soon be beginning a pilot project in Kent at the Kent School.
NORTH CANAAN — Connecticut Main Street Center (CMSC) and the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG) visited North Canaan this month to consider downtown revitalization opportunities.
CMSC is a state organization that assists small towns manage and promote vibrant community centers. In North Canaan, creating a walkable landscape that connects the distinct business districts was considered.
First Selectman Brian Ohler reviewed the budding plan at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Monday, Aug. 12.
Representatives from CMSC and COG visited North Canaan Aug. 3 to discuss opportunities. The group identified three separated commercial areas as Railroad Street, the Stop & Shop plaza and Ashley Falls Road.
“If we had a more robust sidewalk system to connect all of those businesses... we could capture many more businesses that could benefit from economic development,” said Ohler.
Other improvements were discussed including moving power lines underground on Railroad Street and updating building facades to spruce up the streetscape.
Ohler noted funding opportunities may be available through state and federal grants. He was hopeful that “very little” money would be spent from the town budget. Businesses may also be compensated for revenue loss during renovations.
“It was really nice to see the interest they took in North Canaan because there’s so much potential here,” said Ohler.
Conversations between North Canaan, CMSC and COG will continue into the fall.
Kent Concert Series
On Aug. 15, The Kenn Morr Band opened Kent’s Concert Series using Kent Town Hall as its venue. Ample space, abundant shade and a freshly mowed lawn all made this a pleasant alternative to the Land Trust fields. Wanda Houston returns to the Land Trust field when the concert series returns on Aug. 22.