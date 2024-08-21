Sharon solar project renegotiations fizzle out

SHARON — First Selectman Casey T. Flanagan revisited the canceled Sharon Center School solar project at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13.



CT Green Bank had partnered with the town for a new solar array at the school, but canceled the project after one major setback: the school’s limited electrical service was unable to handle the solar amperage.

The proposed solution was to increase the school’s service from 1,200 to 1,600 amps. The estimated cost for this update was $100,000, and it would take about a year to access needed parts for the upgrade.

BOS wanted to continue nonetheless; thus, at the last meeting the selectmen sent Green Bank a letter stating so. Sharon sought to maintain the previously negotiated price per kilowatt-hour.

The town first voted in August 2022 on a rate of about 10.5 cents. Modifying the contract with Green Bank would increase the cost by 20% to 12.6 cents with upgraded amps.

Greenbank was not open to renegotiating the rate, so the project remained canceled.

BOS noted there were other costs on the table which were not in alignment with the original referendum that the community voted on to bring this project into being.

Selectmen John Brett said, “The contract never got fulfilled the way it was originally written up and agreed to by both parties.” He continued, “This doesn’t mean this board is against a solar project… I would say we’re going to go forward to look for other opportunities for sustainable choices.”

Flanagan mentioned volunteers and groups that worked on the project, including the BOS before his administration, P&Z, Wetlands and Sharon’s building inspector.

He said, “A lot of people dedicated a lot of time and it’s unfortunate. But it’s not for nothing because hopefully we gained insight into how to do this better in the future.”

The process was long and delicate, and the BOS said it will continue to pursue solar array projects in town.