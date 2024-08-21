solar energy

Sharon solar project renegotiations fizzle out

SHARON — First Selectman Casey T. Flanagan revisited the canceled Sharon Center School solar project at the Board of Selectmen meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

CT Green Bank had partnered with the town for a new solar array at the school, but canceled the project after one major setback: the school’s limited electrical service was unable to handle the solar amperage.

The proposed solution was to increase the school’s service from 1,200 to 1,600 amps. The estimated cost for this update was $100,000, and it would take about a year to access needed parts for the upgrade.

BOS wanted to continue nonetheless; thus, at the last meeting the selectmen sent Green Bank a letter stating so. Sharon sought to maintain the previously negotiated price per kilowatt-hour.

The town first voted in August 2022 on a rate of about 10.5 cents. Modifying the contract with Green Bank would increase the cost by 20% to 12.6 cents with upgraded amps.

Greenbank was not open to renegotiating the rate, so the project remained canceled.

BOS noted there were other costs on the table which were not in alignment with the original referendum that the community voted on to bring this project into being.

Selectmen John Brett said, “The contract never got fulfilled the way it was originally written up and agreed to by both parties.” He continued, “This doesn’t mean this board is against a solar project… I would say we’re going to go forward to look for other opportunities for sustainable choices.”

Flanagan mentioned volunteers and groups that worked on the project, including the BOS before his administration, P&Z, Wetlands and Sharon’s building inspector.

He said, “A lot of people dedicated a lot of time and it’s unfortunate. But it’s not for nothing because hopefully we gained insight into how to do this better in the future.”

The process was long and delicate, and the BOS said it will continue to pursue solar array projects in town.

solar energy

Latest News

Stephen C. Rogers

Stephen C. Rogers

CORNWALL­ — Stephen C. Rogers (Steve), of Cornwall, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, after a prolonged illness.

Steve was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Thomas and Matilda (Kocsis) Rogers. He grew up in Litchfield, and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1964. He attended the University of Connecticut but gave up his education to marry his beloved wife, Janet Gardner, and raise his family. Steve and Janet settled in Washington, Connecticut and Steve began his career with Prudential, where he would work until retirement.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Children gather to learn about wildlife

Colleen Harrak from the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of youngsters to Opal, a hognose snake, at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, Aug. 17.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Collen Harrak of the White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield introduced a group of young readers to Tippy the Toad to start a program about wildlife in Northwest Connecticut Saturday afternoon, Aug. 17 at the Scoville Memorial Library.

“Tippy does have warts,” Harrak said. “But she can’t give them to you.”

Keep ReadingShow less
nature

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

Norris Harkness Haupt, Jr.

SALISBURY — Norris Harkness “Mike” Haupt Jr., of Nokomis, Florida, died peacefully on Aug. 7, 2024, at his favorite place on Twin Lakes in Salisbury at the age of 91 years. Mike was the son of Norris Harkness Haupt and Elizabeth “Sis” Haupt and older brother of Richard G. Haupt (wife Beatrice Haupt).

Mike was born in Bluefield, West Virginia, on Dec. 18, 1932. Mike completed high school at Summit High in Summit, New Jersey, and later had an honorable discharge (3 years of service) from the Army at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, in 1951.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Kent cornhole tourney

Kent cornhole tourney
Lans Christensen

A cornhole tournament was added to Friday’s popular Kent Farmers Market on Aug. 16. Everyone was welcome, and singles, doubles, and three age groups were all playing for prizes.


Keep ReadingShow less