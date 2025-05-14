solar energy

Solar talks resume in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Selectmen has reopened discussions for establishing a solar panel array at the Transfer Station.

A previous arrangement with CTEC Solar to develop a solar farm for the town fell through due to the inability of the company to secure grant funding. First Selectman Brian Ohler described the situation as “a blessing in disguise” because the plan would have involved burying a transmission line through dense, native forest.

Solar talks resumed this spring after consultant Kirt Mayland contacted the selectmen with an offer to plan a new project. Around the same time, John Bunce, owner of the property just north of the Transfer Station, reached out to express interest in partnering with the town on such a project.

Mayland, who worked on the 13-acre array in Norfolk, began drafting an RFP (request for proposal) to present a new solar plan to the North Canaan selectmen. A special meeting of the BOS to review Mayland’s proposal is expected to take place in late May.

Ohler said the goal is to maximize megawatt output while minimizing cost to the town and impact on the environment. Instead of a buried transmission line, he said the new plan involves continuing three-phase power lines along West Main Street to the Transfer Station.

If a five-megawatt array is built, Ohler explained, the potential revenue to the town could be approximately $50,000 per year.

The consultant and infrastructure costs could be covered by the future revenues, meaning potentially “no out of pocket cost to the town,” Ohler said.

As of May 12, no special BOS meeting with Mayland had been scheduled.

solar energy

Latest News

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Celebration of Life: Michael R. Tesoro, M.D.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life to honor Michael R. Tesoro M.D. (May 20, 1941-—Dec. 25, 2024) whose vibrant spirit touched so many. We will gather on May 17 at 11:30 a.,m. at Trinity Lime Rock to remember Michael’s life with love and laughter.

A light fare reception to immediately follow at the church’s Walker Hall.

Keep ReadingShow less

Keith Raven Johnson

Keith Raven Johnson

SHARON — Keith Raven Johnson, a long-time resident of Sharon, died on April 26, 2025, a month after his 90th birthday, at Geer Rehabilitation and Long -Term Care facility in Canaan.

He was born on March 21, 1935, in Ithaca, New York, the son of John Raven Johnson and Hope Anderson Johnson.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sue Ann Miller Plain

Sue Ann Miller Plain

NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure

SALISBURY — Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

Joan was born July 29, 1933, in Mexico City, Mexico, the daughter of the late Lawrence Anderson and Barbara (Ryan) Anderson. She grew up in Mexico and Maryland, later attending the Shipley School in Pennsylvania and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from Vassar College.

Keep ReadingShow less