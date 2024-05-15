Shear nostalgia with Salisbury’s new barber

Latest News
SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously to apply for a $1 million state grant for infrastructure work at the Dresser Woods affordable housing site at the regular monthly meeting Monday, May 6.
Jocelyn Ayer of the Salisbury Housing Committee, a private non-profit group that is developing the site, said the state Department of Housing requires that towns apply for Community Development Block Grants, not private groups.
She said the funds would be used for stormwater management, rhe drive way, and water and sewer connections.
The selectmen also responded to a petition asking for a town meeting to vote on limiting the Dresser Woods development, which has 20 total units of one, two and three-bedrooms, to 10 units total.
First Selectman Curtis Rand said after consulting with the town’s attorney, the answer is no, because the matter concerns private property and a private developer.
The Dresser Woods special permit application was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on April 1 after a lengthy public hearing that was continued twice.
There will be a public hearing on the grant application Thursday, May 23, 5 p.m. in-person at Town Hall and online.
Legal Notices - 5-16-24
BAUER FUND AND FOUNDATION COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
Through grants to colleges, The Bauer Foundation provides indirect scholarship assistance for undergraduate college education to students residing in The Connecticut Regional School District One based on merit and need.
The Bauer Fund operates in the same manner. However, grants from the Fund are limited to students attending either Cornell or Wellesley. Students attending Cornell or Wellesley should apply to the Fund. All others should apply to the Foundation.
New and returning application forms for the 2024-2025 school year are available at: www.bauerfundfoundation.org.
Completed and fully documented applications must be returned to The Bauer Foundation at PO Box 1784 Lakeville CT 06039-postmarked no later than June 20 2024. Scholarship awards will be announced by August 20 2024.
05-09-24
05-16-24
05-23-24
05-30-24
Legal Notice
Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) is proposing to collocate antennas at a centerline height not to exceed 68ft within the existing 106-foot-tall church steeple (overall height) located at 25 Main Street, Sharon, Litchfield County, CT 06069. Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Project 012849-PR-CR, EBI Consulting, 21 B Street, Burlington, MA 01803, crobinson@ebiconsulting.comor at 978.877.3493.
05-16-24
Legal Notice
Liquor Permit
Notice of Application
This is to give notice that I, Maria Munoz, 39 Great Hollow Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796 have filed an application placard 05/13/2024 with the Department of Consumer Protection for a RESTAURANT LIQUOR PERMIT for the sale of alcoholic liquor on the premises at Pink House Kitchen, LLC, 34 Lower River Road, West Cornwall, CT 06796.
The business will be owned by: Pink House Kitchen LLC Entertainment will consist of: Acoustics (not amplified), Live Bands Objections must be filed by: 06-24-22024. Visit: https;//portal.ct.gov/remonstrance for more information.
Pink House Kitchen LLC
05-16-24
05-23-24
Legal Notice
Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of the Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of remaining archived cumulative records for all years prior to 1974. Please contact the Registrar at 860-824-5123 ext. 1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo i.d. will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday, May 24, 2024.
05-16-24
05-23-24
Legal Notice
The Cornwall Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 7:30pm at the Cornwall Library, 30 Pine Street, Cornwall to nominate candidates for the offices of Registrar of Voters and Justices of the Peace. All Democrats registered in Cornwall are eligible to vote.
05-16-24
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2024-0244 by the Salisbury Housing Trust for new multi-family housing construction in the Multifamily Housing Overlay District at 26 & 28 Undermountain Road, Salisbury, Map 56, Lots 05 and 06 per Section 405.3 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
05-09-24
05-16-24
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 6, 2024:
Approved - Special Permit Application #2024-0243 by Allied Engineering, for a Detached Apartment on a Single-Family Residential Lot in accordance with Section 208 of the Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 19 as Lot 04 and is located at 249 Undermountain Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Sallie Ketcham
To Amend the Town of Salisbury Zoning Regulations Section 205.1 “Table of Uses - Residential Zones” and Section 205.2 “Table of Uses - Rural Enterprise; Commercial & Industrial Zones,” add Section 213.5 “Hotels in Residential Zones,” amend Section 703.11 “Table of Parking Requirements,” and revise definitions of “Hotel” and “Motel,” effective May 20, 2024.
Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0245 by owner Congregational Church of Christ to for EV Charger Installation in accordance with section 207.20 of the Regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 54 as Lot 78 and is located at 30 Main Street, Salisbury.
Approved - Site Plan Application #2024-0247 by owner American School for the Deaf for a 40’x30’ Storage Addition to an Existing Pavilion in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 08 and is located at 410 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury.
Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.
Town of Salisbury
Planning &
Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
05-16-24
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action(s) were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on May 6, 2024:
Application #2024-0246 for a minor site plan modification by the Salisbury Housing Committee. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved the application after first deciding, under Section 805.3 of the Zoning Regulations that increasing the number of units without a change in the number of bedrooms would not materially alter Special Permit Application #2021-0123 to construct a new multifamily dwelling in the Pocketknife Square Overlay District and Aquifer Protection Overlay District as per Sections 403 and 405 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations approved May 17, 2021 subject to conditions. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 45 as Lot 2 and is located at 11 Holley Street, Lakeville, Connecticut. The owner of the property is the Town of Salisbury.
Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.
Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
05-16-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANK MEADE
Late of North Canaan
(24-000183)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 7, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Jeffrey A. Meade
c/o Lawrence Jay Kiel
Murphy Laudati Kiel &
Rattigan, 4 East Granby Road,
PO Box 93, Granby, CT 06035
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
05-16-24
Classifieds - 5-16-24
Automobiles For Sale
For Sale: 1953 MGTD. Original condition. Great driver. Green. Call for price and pictures. 413-229-2510.
Help Wanted
Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), hospitality specialist to work in housekeeping, Manager on Duty (MOD), dishwashers, mashgichim (F/T and P/T), and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.
The Town of Salisbury: is currently seeking a part-time seasonal Store Clerk for the Town Grove. Applicants must be over the age of 21, hours do include weekends and evenings. For more information, contact Stacey Dodge, 860-435-5185 or sdodge@salisburyct.us. The Town of Salisbury is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Fit, fun, attentive, and proud grandmother: seeking to provide new client services. Full or part time home companion, house cleaning, maintenance, transportation, etc. Over 20 years experience. Currently serving 2 clients in Lakeville and Sharon. Let’s meet to get to know each other, learn your needs, and see if we would be a great fit! Please call 860-307-9759.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
Furniture repair and refinishing: Erik’s Furniture Shop. A family owned business in Sheffield, MA for 40+ years. Free estimates. Please feel free to contact us at: Phone: 413-429-6537. Email: sulliedunnstables@gmail.com.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Apartments For Rent
Lime Rock: First floor studio apartment with living/sleeping area, eat in kitchen and bathroom. Suitable for 1 -2 people. $950 per month including utilities. No dogs. Rental application, credit check, references and security deposit required. Call 860 435-2205.
Rentals Wanted
Local Resident urgently seeks: quiet private room, house share, or apartment. My previous housemate, friend of many years, and longtime Lakeville resident passed away suddenly and her home was sold. I’m a mature female professional, published author, easygoing, non smoker, no drugs. Love Lakeville and surrounding towns. Former executive director, the Actors Studio. Have lived in Lakeville 5 and 1/2 years. Hope to continue. Excellent references. 959-901-5727.
Tag Sales
Lakeville, CT
Multi Dealer Sale: GARDEN; Pair 36” Vintage Heraldic Lions, Metal Furniture, Urns, Planters, Pedestal. VINTAGE JEWELRY. ANTIQUE FURNITURE Art Moderne Bedroom Set with Matchbook Veneer, Victorian Glass DIsplay Cabinet, Many Tables and Stands, Chests, Vintage Light Fixtures, and Much More. Many Interesting Smalls and Useful Items. Sunday May 19, 9:00 until 3:00. PLEASE NO EARLY BIRDS. 442 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville (Route 112) Lakeville, CT.
Salisbury, CT
NOBLE BOOK & TAG SALE: The Noble Horizons Auxiliary in Salisbury will hold its semi-annual Book & Tag Sale, Fri, May 17 and Sat, May 18 in the Community Room at Noble Horizons from 9am -2pm. Admission is free on both days; on Friday only, EARLY BIRDS pay $10 from 8-9am.
Millerton, NY
GARAGE SALE: 5939 North Elm, Millerton, NY May 17-19, 7-4. Tools, tools, fishing poles + reels, reloading components, dies, press, pool heater, truck diamond back cover off F:350 no key, odds & ends; free pile, some HD best/jacket xxx, man cave games, lawn mower, weed whackers & attachments, much more.
Community welcomes new health center
NORTH CANAAN — The long-awaited opening of Community Health and Wellness Center’s (CHWC) facility on East Main Street has arrived.
After more than a decade of planning and collaboration with community partners, CHWC’s North Canaan goals have become reality. The ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, May 10, ushered in a new era of healthcare for the Northwest Corner.
CHWC CEO Joanne Borduas spoke on the monumental achievement and what it means for the people of the region, saying the new center “welcomes everyone through the door without stigma and without discrimination. And for that, we are so grateful.”
Adding to its standalone centers in Winsted and Torrington, CHWC’s new facility in North Canaan is open to the roughly 17,000 residents in the Region One towns and Norfolk.
Foundation for Community Health (FCH) worked alongside CHWC throughout the process. Director Nancy Heaton spoke at the ribbon cutting and recalled an email she sent to regional leaders and medical professionals in 2007 to discuss healthcare opportunities in the Northwest Corner. She identified the need for a comprehensive medical center and Heaton was “more than a little bit emotional” to see the new facility open its doors 17 years later.
“I believe that this center can and will contribute toward improving the health and well-being of all the communities. Not just North Canaan, but all the surrounding communities.”
Joanne Borduas speaks before approximately 100 attendees for the ribbon cutting of the new health center in North Canaan.John Coston
The new center will offer integrated medical and behavioral health services, providing a one-stop destination for comprehensive care.
“Rural healthcare is a crisis and a challenge across this country,” said State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) to the roughly 100 attendees of the ribbon cutting. “These people matter. They all matter, and they all deserve healthcare and we’re going to make it work.”
“Today’s ribbon cutting ceremony for CHWC’s new regional healthcare center marks the official start of a chapter deeply rooted in equity, access, and affordability,” said First Selectman Brian Ohler. “As a small rural community we are so thankful and honored that CHWC and its leaders chose North Canaan as their hub for such a critical resource.”
An open house will be held Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to introduce the community to its new wellness center.
Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to schedule an appointment for either primary care or mental health services starting in early June, call (860) 362-5101.
Joanne Borduas and artist John J. Hodgson, who painted the art seen here inside the regional health center. Riley Klein