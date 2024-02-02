food
02/11/2024
Whiting Mills
100 Whiting St.
06098
Winsted, Conn.
United States
Sip 'n Shop

The Makers Shoppes of Whiting Mills are excited to announce their “Second Annual Valentine’s Sip ‘n Shop,” to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11. Visitors are invited to explore a diverse group of artisan shops throughout the historic Mill building while indulging in a delightful array of complimentary refreshments. Live acoustic music will be provided in the upper lounge area. Silk & Steel Earth Music with Conrad Doty and Patti Wilton will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Acoustic guitar by Andreas Blachere can be enjoyed from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Latest News

$12 million sale of Cornwall estate sets Litchfield County record

Tennis legend Ivan Lendl sold his 445-acre estate in Cornwall and Goshen on Jan. 25 for $12 million, a record sale for Litchfield County. The 18,000-square-foot Georgian Federal-style mansion was designed by the American architect Allan Greenberg for Lendl in 1992.

Brian Wilcox

CORNWALL — After alternating on and off the market since 2014, tennis pro Ivan Lendl’s 445-acre estate in Cornwall and Goshen sold for $12 million Thursday, Jan. 25, to a group of Wyoming-based LLCs, setting a record for the highest real estate transaction to date in Litchfield County.

The deal shattered a previous record-high sale set in 2008 in Kent by half a million dollars.

Hands-on with Audubon

Bethany Sheffer and Bao the box turtle entertained and educated attendees of Sharon Audubon's presentation at Norfolk Library Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Riley Klein

NORFOLK — Insects, reptiles and birds are not typically welcome guests inside a library, but four special friends from Sharon Audubon were greeted with open arms at Norfolk Library on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Bethany Sheffer of Sharon Audubon educated and entertained a group of 12 children who departed the school bus at the library. She brought with her a stick bug, a box turtle, a ball python and a dove, along with a table of touchable items like turtle shells and snake sheddings.

Writers turning memories into memoirs

Roxana Robinson and Dani Shapiro

Jennifer Almquist

Early evening in West Cornwall, twilight descending, the lights of the Cornwall Library glowed as a capacity crowd found their seats to spend the next two hours in the presence of three local authors Saturday, Jan. 27.

Cornwall resident Roxana Robinson was the moderator of the Author Talk in the library, part of a series of scheduled events. She began the evening by introducing the women seated on either side of her: “Dani Shapiro and A.M. Homes are two of our most interesting contemporary writers. Through the lenses of fiction and memoir, they have explored the world as we know it. It’s a choice all writers face — which genre, which form, will best allow me to explore this subject?”

Bad Grass speaker series returns to The White Hart

Christopher Koppel

Alexander Wilburn

In the eyes of Christopher Koppel, there is no better garden designer than nature itself.

Koppel was the guest speaker Thursday, Jan. 25, at the first of the three-part lecture series Bad Grass 2024, returning to The White Hart Inn after the success of last winter’s inaugural program.

