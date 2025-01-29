Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Domestic violence arrest in North Canaan

At approximately 7 a.m. on Jan. 18, troopers responded to an active disturbance in North Canaan. They took the accused, Ryan Sherman, 33, of Canaan into custody for domestic violence. Sherman was processed at Troop B for C.G.S. 53a-182 Disorderly Conduct, and was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond. Sherman was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court.

Drive-thru disturbance

At approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 troopers were called to the North Canaan McDonald’s on reports of an active disturbance. Witnesses stated that the accused, William Blais, 68, of Bronxville, New York, became agitated while waiting in the drive-thru line, getting out of his car and banging on the window of another vehicle while yelling. Blais was issued a misdemeanor summons for violating C.G.S. 53a-181 Breach of Peace in the 2nd degree. He is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 31.

Tipping groceries cause rear-end

Miranda Rhyne, 40, of Hudson, New York, was driving west on Main Street in Salisbury on Jan. 20 when a Honda Pilot collided with the rear of her Hyundai Tucson. The driver of the Pilot, George Kaye, 49, of Copake, New York, stated that he had had turned to look at the passenger seat as his groceries were falling, and didn’t see Rhyne’s vehicle slowing ahead. There were no injuries, but the Pilot was towed from the scene. Kaye was issued a written warning for violation of C.G.S. 12-240(b*) Failure to Drive a Reasonable Distance Apart by Motor Vehicle, Resulting in Motor Vehicle Accident.

Pickup collides with Patco building

On Jan. 24 at approximately 3 p.m., Kayla Mathers, 41, of Wingdale, New York, was in a Ford F-150 navigating towards a parking space at the Patco Mobile gas station in Lakeville. Upon approaching the parking space, Mathers didn’t stop and crashed into the building. Mathers was suspected to have sustained minor injuries, but declined treatment. The F-150 sustained functional damage.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Hot-tub style approach with a sledge-hammer assist at the lake.

Alec Linden

While the chill of recent weeks has driven many Northwest Corner residents inside and their energy bills up, others have taken advantage of the extended cold by practicing some of our region’s most treasured — and increasingly rare — pastimes: ice sports.

I am one of those who goes out rather than in when the mercury drops: a one-time Peewee and Bantam league hockey player turned pond hockey enthusiast turned general ice lover. In the winter, my 12 year-old hockey skates never leave my trunk, on the chance I’ll pass some gleaming stretch of black ice on a roadside pond.

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Emma Brockett, Josalyn Cipkas and Tiffany Oltjenbruns in rehearsal for “From All Angles.”

Elias Olsen

Garet Wierdsma and her northern Connecticut-based dance company, Garet&Co, will return to Norfolk for their third annual appearance with Dance Workshops on the next three Sundays, followed by two performances of “From All Angles” in Battelle Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

In “From All Angles,” audience members will witness Garet&Co translate three of the works presented at their fall show, “Can’t Keep Friends,” danced in the round, where viewers can witness each piece from a new angle.

