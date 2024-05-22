Smelting at Sloane
Lans Christensen
eric sloan museum

Smelting at Sloane

Eric Sloane Museum in Kent opened the summer season with an Iron Smelting demonstration. Master blacksmith Steve Mankowski worked alongside fellow smith Eric Dennis to smelt and harden metal from slag. The demonstration stretched over two days with the smelting on Saturday, May 18, and the forging on Sunday, May 19.


Lans Christensen

eric sloan museum

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala
James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

Keep ReadingShow less
gardening