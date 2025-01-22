‘Snowy the Snow Plow’ among Kellogg kindergarten’s top names for Falls Village fleet of plows

FALLS VILLAGE — Lee H. Kellogg School’s kindergartners recently took on the challenge to name the town’s four snow plows.

Spearheaded by Kindergarten teacher Amelia Nichols and supported by First Selectman Dave Barger, the project offered a hands-on learning experience that engaged students while fostering local connections.

The youngsters studied snow plows through books and discussions, and applied their geometry skills by creating models of their own snow plows.

The grand finale was a democratic process where the students voted on names for the vehicles.

The winning names were: Snowy the Snow Plow, The Ice Demolisher, The Blizzard Buster and The Snow Breaker.

As a special surprise, members of the Falls Village Town Roads Crew visited the school with their snow plows, giving the children a chance to see the named machines up close.

