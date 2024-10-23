SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

“This is the second year of collaborating with The Moviehouse,” said SOAR’s executive director, Lauren Brown. “From brainstorming the concept to editing the final cut, this workshop gives children an opportunity to work alongside Hollywood directors, screenwriters, producers, and actors to learn what it takes to make a movie.”

“This originally came about in the Spring of 2023 when SOAR reached out to us looking to collaborate in some capacity,” explained The Moviehouse’s General Manager, Jeremy Boviard. With a background in horror films writer, director, and Moviehouse board member Tod “Kip” Williams pitched the idea of doing a class centered on creating horror shorts. Williams led the program last Fall. “I came in to help about halfway through and had a lot of fun getting involved,” said Boviard. “This session I’ve essentially led the class, with involvement from Kip, his wife Gretchen Mol (also a board member), their son Ptolemy, other Moviehouse staff (Tom Cloutier and Kevin Pakrad), and local filmmaker Keith Boynton.” Many students returned for the second year of the class and have been able to build on their previous experience. “Working with each student to craft their stories and support their vision throughout the filmmaking process has been a lesson for all involved in adaptability and using the resources available to the best of your ability,” Boviard said.

No tickets are required—just come, enjoy, and be ready for a frightful afternoon. Please note the horror theme when considering younger children. Don’t miss this chance to support local youth in their creative pursuits.