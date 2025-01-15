South Kent beats Darrow 69-67 in final seconds

Diakite ended the game with a dunk followed by a free throw to seal a late victory for South Kent School against Darrow School Jan. 8.

Lans Christensen
KENT — South Kent School prep basketball remained undefeated at home this season following a late victory over Darrow School Wednesday, Jan. 8.

South Kent’s team is under new leadership this year with head coach Craig Carter, who succeeded Raphael Chillious at the start of the 2024-25 season. Chillious took an NBA job with the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a travel-heavy schedule to start the year, Carter has led South Kent to a 4-0 record at home and maintained a 4-4 record on the road thus far.

South Kent’s roster includes four-star recruit Badara Diakite, a 6’8” wing forward out of Mali, Africa. ESPN ranks Diakite as the second best high school player in Connecticut and top 100 nationwide. He has committed to play NCAA ball at The University of Iowa next year.

Craig Carter has the Cardinals at 8-4 in his first year as head coach of South Kent prep basketball.Lans Christensen

Cardinals, from South Kent, and Ducks, from New Lebanon, New York, should have been a congenial pair, but the opposite was true and a toughly fought game followed Jan. 8.

First half scoring was only modest for both teams. Lots of shots, but very few baskets. With only six minutes left in the first half, the Darrow Ducks led modestly 17-14.

The second half scoring improved with the Ducks establishing a 10-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. South Kent battled back and cut Darrow’s lead to three-points with the score at 57-54 with 4 minutes left.

South Kent’s Adam Chiacchia and Diakite came through in a thrilling finish. With 30 seconds left, Chiacchia cut the lead to one-point then Diakite finished the job on the next possession with a go-ahead dunk to take the lead. A follow-up free throw from Diakite sealed the game and South Kent won 69-67.

Badara Diakite is the second best high school player in Connecticut according to ESPN.Lans Christensen

Donald Francis ‘Frank’ McNally

MILLERTON — Donald Francis “Frank” McNally Jr., passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2025, after a short illness. Frank was a resident of Millerton since 1996. He was born on Jan. 27, 1955, in Cold Spring, New York, at Butterfield Hospital and was raised in Garrison, New York, where he enjoyed exploring and camping in the wilderness of the Hudson Valley, participating in the Boy Scouts as a bugler, and competing as captain of his high school wrestling team.

He was a graduate of James I. O’Neill High School in Highland Falls class of ‘74 and SUNY Cobleskill class of ‘76 where he majored in animal husbandry, specializing in equine science. He then proudly volunteered for the United States Peace Corps where he accepted an assignment to his host country of the Philippines, where he met his wife. Frank would then pursue his lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding on several horse farms in Dutchess County. Later he would work for New York state where he would then retire, spending his time caring for animals, reading, fishing and taking photographs. Frank enjoyed a good laugh with family and friends, while also occasionally winning a game of RISK. Frank was an avid reader, often reading several books a week while in the constant company of his cat.

Florence Eugenia Cooper

NORFOLK — Florence Eugenia Cooper died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the age of 92 at Geer Lodge in Canaan, Connecticut where she had been a resident for 2 ½ years. She also spent a couple of days a week at the home of her daughter, the artist Hilary Cooper and her husband Chris Crowley, in Lakeville.

Florence (neé Muhas) was born and grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Greek immigrants. She went to local public schools and then to college at Barnard where she was mentored by Professor of Religion Ursula Niebuhr, wife of the philosopher Reinhold Niebuhr, who urged her to go to her alma mater St Hugh’s College, Oxford University where she earned a D. Phil degree. Later, she received an M.A. in foreign policy with a specialty in China, at the London School of Economics.

Frederick Ralph Scoville II

WEST CORNWALL — Frederick Ralph Scoville II, 72, of 243 Town St., died Jan. 7, 2025, at the Waterbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Fred was the husband of 45 years to Lynn (Pollard) Scoville. Fred was born in Torrington, son of the late Ralph and Thalia (Hicock) Scoville.

Fred spent his whole life in West Cornwall. He attended Cornwall Consolidated and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The only time he left was to attend the University of Connecticut for animal science. After school he came home to work with his father on the family farm taking over full-time in 1996 milking dairy cattle and selling hay. His life passion was the farm. He could always be found tinkering on equipment or surveying the neighborhood on his golf cart. The only thing that rivaled the farm was his love of his family. His wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren meant the world to Fred.

Violet Leila Woods

MILLERTON — Violet Leila Woods, 95, passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was born on Jan. 23, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York. Following birth, Violet resided in Millerton, New York, where she lived until moving to Jacksonville, Florida following her retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Woods; her parents, Henry George Rice and Eurie Marion Rice; her ten siblings; Audrey, Glendon, Joseph, George, Robert, Gordon, Beulah, Marion, Edith, and Betty. Violet, more commonly known as “Vi” lived a long, fulfilling, and wonderful life spent with family and friends.

Day to day, Violet spent time playing sudoku puzzles and was an avid reader, finding joy in exchanging books with friends. She also found great joy playing bingo, pinnacle, poker, and had a lifelong passion for knitting and crocheting, which she learned from her mother. Many friends or relatives have received sweaters, blankets, and afghans hand-made by Vi. Her handmade gifts truly touched the lives of many.

