South Kent beats Darrow 69-67 in final seconds

KENT — South Kent School prep basketball remained undefeated at home this season following a late victory over Darrow School Wednesday, Jan. 8.

South Kent’s team is under new leadership this year with head coach Craig Carter, who succeeded Raphael Chillious at the start of the 2024-25 season. Chillious took an NBA job with the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a travel-heavy schedule to start the year, Carter has led South Kent to a 4-0 record at home and maintained a 4-4 record on the road thus far.

South Kent’s roster includes four-star recruit Badara Diakite, a 6’8” wing forward out of Mali, Africa. ESPN ranks Diakite as the second best high school player in Connecticut and top 100 nationwide. He has committed to play NCAA ball at The University of Iowa next year.

Cardinals, from South Kent, and Ducks, from New Lebanon, New York, should have been a congenial pair, but the opposite was true and a toughly fought game followed Jan. 8.

First half scoring was only modest for both teams. Lots of shots, but very few baskets. With only six minutes left in the first half, the Darrow Ducks led modestly 17-14.

The second half scoring improved with the Ducks establishing a 10-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. South Kent battled back and cut Darrow’s lead to three-points with the score at 57-54 with 4 minutes left.

South Kent’s Adam Chiacchia and Diakite came through in a thrilling finish. With 30 seconds left, Chiacchia cut the lead to one-point then Diakite finished the job on the next possession with a go-ahead dunk to take the lead. A follow-up free throw from Diakite sealed the game and South Kent won 69-67.