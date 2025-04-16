Spending plan shows 4.47% increase to mill rate

CORNWALL — A public hearing at the Cornwall Library Friday, April 11, afforded residents the opportunity to weigh in on the town spending proposal for 2025-26.

Cornwall Consolidated School’s annual expenses are up to $3,016,786, an increase of $269,564 or 9.81% compared to last year.

Region One’s assessment for Cornwall is down to $4,004,274, a reduction of $20,612 or -1.02% from 2024-25’s budget.

Municipal spending increased to $2,514,497, up by $105,518 or 4.38% from last year.

Combined, town expenses are up to $8,417,629 in Cornwall, an increase of $355,934 or 4.42% compared to 2024-25.

To balance the budget, $225,000 was transferred from the unassigned general fund.

As presented, the mill rate will increase to 15.98, up by 4.47% from last year.

One resident spoke at the hearing. Park and Recreation Chair Michelle Shipp explained the $3,819.12 rise in expenses for her commission. “The bulk of our increase actually comes to fund our usage of the UCC Parish House,” she said, noting that many town events are held at the Parish House. “$3,000 of the money that we are asking for is actually to help pay the usage fee.”

The referendum for the Region One budget is Tuesday, May 6. A town meeting to vote on Cornwall’s 2025-26 budget will be held Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Cornwall Consolidated School.