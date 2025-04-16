finance

Spending plan shows 4.47% increase to mill rate

CORNWALL — A public hearing at the Cornwall Library Friday, April 11, afforded residents the opportunity to weigh in on the town spending proposal for 2025-26.

Cornwall Consolidated School’s annual expenses are up to $3,016,786, an increase of $269,564 or 9.81% compared to last year.

Region One’s assessment for Cornwall is down to $4,004,274, a reduction of $20,612 or -1.02% from 2024-25’s budget.

Municipal spending increased to $2,514,497, up by $105,518 or 4.38% from last year.

Combined, town expenses are up to $8,417,629 in Cornwall, an increase of $355,934 or 4.42% compared to 2024-25.

To balance the budget, $225,000 was transferred from the unassigned general fund.

As presented, the mill rate will increase to 15.98, up by 4.47% from last year.

One resident spoke at the hearing. Park and Recreation Chair Michelle Shipp explained the $3,819.12 rise in expenses for her commission. “The bulk of our increase actually comes to fund our usage of the UCC Parish House,” she said, noting that many town events are held at the Parish House. “$3,000 of the money that we are asking for is actually to help pay the usage fee.”

The referendum for the Region One budget is Tuesday, May 6. A town meeting to vote on Cornwall’s 2025-26 budget will be held Friday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Cornwall Consolidated School.

NWCT Arts Council: Spring fundraiser

NWCT Arts Council: Spring fundraiser

Dancers from Pilobolus will perform at the NWCT Arts Council spring fundraiser on April 26 in Washington Depot, Conn.

Provided

On Saturday, April 26, the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council will host a special evening, Arts Connected, their spring fundraiser celebrating the power of creativity and community. Held at the Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot from 5 to 8 p.m., this event brings together artists, performers, and neighbors for a magical night filled with inspiration, connection and joy.

Award-winning designer and arts advocate Diane von Furstenberg and her granddaughter Antonia Steinberg are honorary co-chairs of the event. Their shared love of the arts informs the spirit of the evening.

Rudy Vavra, Lily Al-Nemri, and the gallery you didn’t know you needed

Rudy Vavra, Lily Al-Nemri, and the gallery you didn’t know you needed

Lily Al-Nemri, founder and owner, and artistic director and painter Rudy Vavra at Tyte medispa and gallery in Millbrook.

Natalia Zukerman

The painter Rudy Vavra once created floor collages in Texas. You could, in theory, lie on them. Now, years later and much farther north, his work graces the walls of a medispa in Millbrook, New York where he also serves as the artistic director. You can still lie down, just not on the art. Instead, you might be undergoing an EmFace non-surgical facelift while surrounded by twenty-two of Vavra’s paintings.

The space, Tyte Medispa in Millbrook, is equal parts gallery and treatment center, the brainchild of Lily Al-Nemri, a medical aesthetician and now gallery owner. She also owns the nail salon, Bryte, down the street on Franklin Avenue. A few years ago, feeling she was outgrowing that space, she looked to expand and, just a few blocks away, found this rather sprawling maze of rooms with the gallery that now inhabits the grand central ballroom. “This used to be a gym,” she said. “It was way more than I was looking for, but I went for it.”

