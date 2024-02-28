Spring is nigh
James H. Clark
the lakeville journal editorial

Spring is nigh

The crunch of snow and ice underfoot soon will transform into the squish of mud season. The melt will soon arrive as late winter turns into early spring. The astronomical seasons — spring, summer, fall and winter — are based on the Earth’s position with regard to the Sun, complete with solstices and equinoxes. In fact, we have leap years — like this year, giving us a 29th day in February — to keep months aligned with those solstices and equinoxes. But the meteorological seasons are linked to temperature, which, in the Northern Hemisphere, means that March, April and May can be called springtime.

And we are here. With the advent of Daylight Saving Time on March 10, followed by St. Patrick’s Day on the 17th and even Easter this month this year (March 31), it’s a time of hope and new beginnings, holidays and observances. March is Women’s History Month, beginning March 1.

The Super Bowl is behind us, and now it’s time for Major League Baseball Spring Training, which started last week. Across our region, Little League Baseball sign-ups are wrapping up.

Some have written that there are five seasons in New England. There are the four we all know: Could we add a Mud Season in there?

March weather is changeable, to be sure, and it doesn’t always follow the overused “in like a lion, out like a lamb.” Promising days in the 50s — even a few in a row — can bring out the crocuses only to be shocked by a late-season snowstorm with winds and temperatures in the teens overnight. All good makings for more mud.

Our farmers know mud the best. Their paddocks and barnyard environs are caked in mud this time of year. Forget about driving up a dirt lane.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac noted that it would be on the wintry cold side through mid-February. On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil, the groundhog authority, predicted an early spring.

By mid-month, our American black bears should start emerging from their dens — at least those that hibernated at all in rock dens, tree cavities or even snuggled up under a mountain laurel — with this year’s crop of cubs. Foxes and coyotes follow in the spring with their kits and pups. As if on schedule with this meteorological shift, the first lambs are born.

The brownish cast on our open fields begins to reflect a hint of green to come. The hillsides’ changeover from a darker brown is on a later schedule, after all the cold is behind us. Keep an eye out for robins. The state bird is a sure sign of spring.

To the First Robin

Welcome, welcome little stranger,

Fear no harm, and fear no danger;

We are glad to see you here,

For you sing “Sweet Spring is near.”

Now the white snow melts away;

Now the flowers blossom gay:

Come, dear bird, and build your nest,

For we love our robin best.

Louisa May Alcott

the lakeville journal editorial

Latest News

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

The Creators: An interview with filmmaker Keith Boynton

Keith Boynton, left, with Aitor Mendilibar, right, the cinematographer who shot “The Haunted Forest” as well as “The Scottish Play” and “The Winter House.” In the background of is Vinny Castellini, first assistant director.

Submitted

Keith Boynton is a filmmaker who grew up in Salisbury, Connecticut. He attended Salisbury Central School, Town Hill School, and Hotchkiss. He has made numerous feature films including Seven Lovers, The Scottish Play, The Winter House, and is just wrapping up a new film, The Haunted Forest, which is a horror/slasher movie. Boynton has made numerous music videos for the band Darlingside, and for Alison Krauss. He is a poet, a playwright, and comic book art collector.

JA: This series of stories The Creators focuses on artists, their inspiration, and their creative process. Keith, what was the seed that got you started?

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

Gone With The Winsted: The Civil War in The Litchfield Hills

President Lincoln by William Marsh, 1860.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

In 1861, following the election of Abraham Lincoln to the United States presidency on a platform to prohibit the legal slavery of African Americans, seven southern states seceded from the country, and the American Civil War began.

While no battles were fought on the soil of Connecticut, Peter C. Vermilyea has gone to lengths to detail the political climate of Northern communities and military recruitment efforts in the early years of the conflict in a new book from The History Press, “Litchfield County and The Civil War.” Vermilyea, a history teacher at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and the author of “Wicked Litchfield County” and “Hidden History of Litchfield County,” will appear at the David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village for a discussion Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
history