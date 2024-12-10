Stadium System has rebranded, reopened sporting goods store

NORTH CANAAN — Stadium System Inc.’s retail store at 297 Ashley Falls Road, which for the past several years has only been open during the holiday season, has reopened with expanded hours and merchandise under the rebranded name Stadium Outfitters.

New signage has yet to be erected, but meticulously arranged shelves, racks and displays offer an array of men and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories representing popular brands like Caterpillar, Carhartt, Red Wing, Muck Boot Company, Irish Setter, Shinesty, Hey Dude, Oakley, Under Armour, Merrell and New Balance, among others.

While the apparel is front and center, Stadium Outfitters, which made its debut on Black Friday, has also stayed true to its roots as a sporting goods store by offering a scaled-down, seasonal sports section at the rear of the store.

“We have tons of hockey stuff out right now,” said Nolan Gordon, assistant store manager, pointing to an array of hockey sticks, equipment and accessories.

Stadium System’s Merchandise Manager Chuck Grant, who is managing Stadium Outfitters, noted that sporting goods will rotate seasonally, freeing up space for the expanded clothing lines.

“We are still stocking for sports. Right now, it’s hockey and basketball, and when summer rolls around we will have baseball gloves and bats,” Grant said.

Customer response to the retail store’s reopening has been overwhelmingly positive due to the fact that there is nothing like it around, said Gordon.

“Everyone desperately wanted it to open,” he said. “People don’t want to drive to Great Barrington or Torrington. They want to shop locally.”

Stadium Outfitters is the retail arm of Stadium System Inc., the largest independent reconditioners of athletic equipment in the United States, and the largest team dealer in the northeast region.

The company, which specializes in refurbishing football helmets and gear and has an in-house screen print shop, is based at a sprawling facility on Church Street, where it has been owned and operated since 1948 by the Schopp family and is currently being run by brothers Ed and Mike Schopp.

According to Grant, the retail store, formerly the site of Canaan Auto, was purchased in 2016 and had been operating until about 2020, when it was forced to close due to a double whammy of a worker shortage and then the arrival of the global pandemic.

News that the retail store is once again up and running has been the talk of the town, said Grant, who has been employed by Stadium System for 25 years.

“Everyone around town has been very happy,” he said as he offered a tour of the store, which included a “Close-Out Corner” where clearance and off-season items are marked 30% off.

Footwear, too, fills an area near the front of the store where work boots, hiking boots and athletic shoes, as well as trendy, lightweight canvas shoes in a variety of designs by Hey Dude, are displayed.

The bright and airy store also has a small section featuring children’s clothing, several glass cases filled with stylish sunglasses at all price points, shelves featuring hats and caps, and a display stand loaded with leather work gloves.

Marti Cunningham of Great Barrington rounds out the staff at Stadium Outfitters. On a recent visit she did double-duty ringing out customers in the store and attending to Christmas tree shoppers.

Cunningham recalled the hectic week before Black Friday when she and the store’s managers arranged not only the stands of Nova Scotia Balsam Firs, but all the merchandise floor to ceiling, a task that she said “took forever, but it looks good now.”

Nearby, neatly stacked plush throw blankets in nature prints by Carstens shared space with a gift bundle of six pairs of socks and a CAT logo baseball cap for under $25.

“It’s so easy to not spend so much money here,” Cunningham said, noting that all merchandise is 10% off through December.

“I’ve had customers walk around for an hour,” he said. “They’re psyched, and they stay forever.”

December store hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). Beginning Jan. 3, Stadium Outfitters will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.