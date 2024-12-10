Stadium System has rebranded, reopened sporting goods store

Stadium Outfitters staff, from left, Chuck Grant, manager, Marti Cunningham, retail sales, and Nolan Gordon, assistant manager.

Debra A. Aleksinas
business

Stadium System has rebranded, reopened sporting goods store

NORTH CANAAN — Stadium System Inc.’s retail store at 297 Ashley Falls Road, which for the past several years has only been open during the holiday season, has reopened with expanded hours and merchandise under the rebranded name Stadium Outfitters.

New signage has yet to be erected, but meticulously arranged shelves, racks and displays offer an array of men and women’s apparel, footwear and accessories representing popular brands like Caterpillar, Carhartt, Red Wing, Muck Boot Company, Irish Setter, Shinesty, Hey Dude, Oakley, Under Armour, Merrell and New Balance, among others.

While the apparel is front and center, Stadium Outfitters, which made its debut on Black Friday, has also stayed true to its roots as a sporting goods store by offering a scaled-down, seasonal sports section at the rear of the store.

“We have tons of hockey stuff out right now,” said Nolan Gordon, assistant store manager, pointing to an array of hockey sticks, equipment and accessories.

Stadium System’s Merchandise Manager Chuck Grant, who is managing Stadium Outfitters, noted that sporting goods will rotate seasonally, freeing up space for the expanded clothing lines.

“We are still stocking for sports. Right now, it’s hockey and basketball, and when summer rolls around we will have baseball gloves and bats,” Grant said.

Customer response to the retail store’s reopening has been overwhelmingly positive due to the fact that there is nothing like it around, said Gordon.

“Everyone desperately wanted it to open,” he said. “People don’t want to drive to Great Barrington or Torrington. They want to shop locally.”

Stadium Outfitters is the retail arm of Stadium System Inc., the largest independent reconditioners of athletic equipment in the United States, and the largest team dealer in the northeast region.

The company, which specializes in refurbishing football helmets and gear and has an in-house screen print shop, is based at a sprawling facility on Church Street, where it has been owned and operated since 1948 by the Schopp family and is currently being run by brothers Ed and Mike Schopp.

According to Grant, the retail store, formerly the site of Canaan Auto, was purchased in 2016 and had been operating until about 2020, when it was forced to close due to a double whammy of a worker shortage and then the arrival of the global pandemic.

News that the retail store is once again up and running has been the talk of the town, said Grant, who has been employed by Stadium System for 25 years.

“Everyone around town has been very happy,” he said as he offered a tour of the store, which included a “Close-Out Corner” where clearance and off-season items are marked 30% off.

Footwear, too, fills an area near the front of the store where work boots, hiking boots and athletic shoes, as well as trendy, lightweight canvas shoes in a variety of designs by Hey Dude, are displayed.

The bright and airy store also has a small section featuring children’s clothing, several glass cases filled with stylish sunglasses at all price points, shelves featuring hats and caps, and a display stand loaded with leather work gloves.

Marti Cunningham of Great Barrington rounds out the staff at Stadium Outfitters. On a recent visit she did double-duty ringing out customers in the store and attending to Christmas tree shoppers.

Cunningham recalled the hectic week before Black Friday when she and the store’s managers arranged not only the stands of Nova Scotia Balsam Firs, but all the merchandise floor to ceiling, a task that she said “took forever, but it looks good now.”

Nearby, neatly stacked plush throw blankets in nature prints by Carstens shared space with a gift bundle of six pairs of socks and a CAT logo baseball cap for under $25.

“It’s so easy to not spend so much money here,” Cunningham said, noting that all merchandise is 10% off through December.

“I’ve had customers walk around for an hour,” he said. “They’re psyched, and they stay forever.”

December store hours are Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (closed on Christmas Day). Beginning Jan. 3, Stadium Outfitters will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

business

Latest News

Stephen S. Myers

Stephen S. Myers

LAKEVILLE — Stephen S. Myers, 82, of Lakeville, (formerly of New York City, Almond, New York, Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and Fair Oaks, California) passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 30, 2024. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth “Betsy” (Phelan), his two sons Matthew and Shepherd, two nephews and three nieces.

Stephen was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1942, the son of the late Elwood Mosman and Donnie Marguerite Myers. Growing up in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Stephen struggled with dyslexia in multiple high schools, ultimately graduating from Avon Old Farms High School in Avon, Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Ella L. Clark

Ella L. Clark

WEST CORNWALL — Ella L. Clark, 83, a social worker, writer, and lover of nature and the Post Office, died Nov. 7, 2024 at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, after an acute stroke. Her family was with her in her last week.

Ella was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin S. and Charlotte L. Clark, her brother, Benjamin Clark, and her sister Tib Clark. Ella is survived by her daughter, Cristina Mathews of Fort Bragg, California, and her husband Jason and son Milo, her son Alexander Mathews, of Newton, Massachusetts, and his wife Olivia and children Ariana, Damian, and Torey, her daughter Jessica Meyer, of Pacific Palisades, California, and her husband Tim and children Ione and Nikos; and her sister Charlotte de Bresson of Paris.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

David Graeme Townsend

David Graeme Townsend

SALISBURY — David Graeme Townsend was born July 23, 1930, in Mineola, New York, to Rachel Townsend (Maxtone-Graham) and Greenough Townsend. David and his older brother Antone grew up in New York City and Long Island. Some of his early life was spent in Scotland in his mother’s family home, Cultoquhey, which is near Perth in the Highlands. Here he enjoyed summers with all his Maxtone-Graham cousins. Many of these cousins would remain close with David for his entire life. One cousin, Charles Smythe, even came to America to live with David and his family during the war where Charles became like a brother to David and Antone. David went to St. George’s in Newport, Rhode Island for a while and then on to Lawrenceville in New Jersey. He finished high school at the Basil Patterson School in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Immediately after high school, David enrolled in the US Marine Corps and served two tours in the Korean War. He was always very proud of his military service. After his service David attended the Sorbonne University in Paris for two years and then the University of Madrid for one year. Even though David never finished his formal education, he always remained an avid student of history and language. In his travels his skill with foreign languages was sometimes a problem because he spoke with such a good accent that it was sometimes falsely assumed that he was fluent.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Richard George Ralph

Richard George Ralph

EAST CANAAN — Richard George Ralph, 84, a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2024, at his home in East Canaan, surrounded by his family. Born on Sept. 23, 1940, in Cornwall, Connecticut, he was the son of the late Marie (Kennedy) Ralph Negri and George Yeaton Ralph Jr.

Richard was the proud owner and operator of Richard Ralph and Son Rubbish Removal for many years. Known for his strong work ethic and reliability, he built a trusted business that served the community. After his retirement, his son Richard took over the reins, continuing the family tradition. Richard’s friendly demeanor meant that there weren’t many in the area who didn’t know him, and all were met with warm greetings and hearty waves.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries