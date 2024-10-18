Story Time

The candidates spoke to the crowd throughout the evening and rarely directly addressed each other. Potter took a few jabs at Harding’s voting record, which Harding disputed, but otherwise the debate was cordial.

Overall, the two candidates held relatively similar stances on the majority of topics, which included energy costs, illegal immigrant services, abortion, election security, energy solutions, taxes, the environment, agriculture, small businesses and transgender athletes.

Affordable housing was a notable exception to their consensus. Harding recognized a lack of affordable housing options but stated opposition to General Statute 8-30G and the mandate on each town to designate 10% housing stock as affordable. He felt Hartford should not dictate local zoning policy. Potter supports increased state funding for housing solutions, including accessory dwelling unit (ADU) incentives.

On energy, both opposed the Millstone nuclear power plant and the Brookfield natural gas compressor station. They both agreed that neither project would directly benefit the Northwest Corner. Potter pointed to testimony that Harding gave in support of natural gas expansion and said Republicans supported the Millstone project. Harding stated he voted against Millstone and, while he does not support the Brookfield project, he remains open to natural gas as an energy resource.

They agreed managing energy costs is a top priority. Potter suggested the state should begin stabilizing utility rates with regulatory authority. Harding said state energy subsidies should be paid by the state budget instead of added to residential electric bills.

Each candidate felt small businesses are the cornerstone of the Northwest Corner’s community. Harding supports reducing energy rates, taxes and overall spending to benefit business owners. Potter said he wants to cut back on “the hurdles, the costs, the paperwork, the headaches.”

Both candidates expressed support for amending the state constitution to guarantee a woman's right to an abortion and reproductive choices.

Both supported financial aid to agricultural businesses through tax incentives.

Both advocated for increased funding to childcare and early childhood education.

Both felt school sports should be segregated by biological sexual orientation.

Both stated Connecticut’s election process is secure and trustworthy.

Both said it is time for Connecticut to implement a hunting season for black bears to control the growing population.

Both supported compassionate care of undocumented immigrants as members of the community, but Harding stated immigration policy should be left to the federal government while Potter wanted to continue “reasonable policy” in Connecticut.

In closing statements, both candidates advocated for bipartisanship and expressed goals of creating a viable future for the Northwest Corner’s next generation. Both men are fathers of children younger than 10.

“I believe [children] should be able to aspire to be police officers, teachers, nurses, artists or farmers and see a path to independence, raising up a family and retiring comfortably right here in Northwestern Connecticut,” said Potter. “I’m looking forward to getting to Hartford to create a more affordable and sustainable future for all of us.”

“What’s important to me is what goes on with our neighbors right here at home,” said Harding. “I believe in bipartisan solutions. I don’t care if it’s a Republican or Democrat idea or constituent. I will always take your issue with the utmost importance regardless of party affiliation because you’re a neighbor of mine and that’s why I do my job.”

Harding was elected state senator in 2022 and is running for his second term. Potter would be the first Democrat to win the 30th Senate District since Joseph Ruggiero in 1979.

In post-debate discussions with audience members, three Democrats shared their takeaways.

“Harding is the most honest politician I’ve ever met,” said one self-proclaimed lifelong Democrat. He felt Harding won the debate for being more articulate in his answers.

Another Democrat found Harding's opposition of G.S. 8-30G to be problematic. She supported Potter's stance on increased state funding to grow affordable housing stock in the Northwest Corner.

A third said she went in with an open mind and wondered if Harding would convince her to vote red. Afterwards she was still undecided and wanted to do more research on the nuanced issues.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polling stations will open across the state for 14 days of early voting beginning Monday, Oct. 21.