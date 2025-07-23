Street Fair on Academy set for Aug. 2

Stiltwalkers from Mortal Beasts & Deities promenaded along Academy Street during last year's Lakeville Journal Street Fair on Academy Street in Salisbury.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The Lakeville Journal Street Fair returns to downtown Salisbury for the third year Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Academy Street.

Over 20 nonprofit organizations will showcase their missions. Hungry visitors can choose between food trucks and nearby restaurants.

There will be activities for children including face painting and a scavenger hunt, and live music from Danny Tieger (11 a.m. to noon) and Northwest Passage (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.).

And Salisbury businesses will have special offerings for the street fair crowd.

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Classifieds - July 24, 2025

Automobiles For Sale

2004 Lexus ES 330 Sedan: Runs but needs some work. 176K miles. $2000. Call 860-435-0905 Leave message.
Services Offered
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN wanted: as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.


Smiles, bright lights shine at Canaan Summer Nights

Guests of the carnival at Bunny McGuire Park had a wide variety of rides to choose from, including a classic merry-go-round.

Photo by Simon Markow

NORTH CANAAN — Four days of festivities concluded Saturday, July 19, with the grand finale of Canaan Summer Nights.

The carnival first arrived at Bunny McGuire Park on Wednesday, kicking off North Canaan Event Committee’s new vision for summer activities in town.

Millions in funding awarded to help conservation groups preserve open space

Supported by a $250,000 LEAP grant in late June, the 5,200-acre acquisition of a permanent conservation easement by the Kent-based Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy protects the land surrounding the Colebrook Reservoir, the state’s largest remaining untapped drinking water reservoir.

Photo by Debra A. Aleksinas

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (D) announced July 15 that the state is awarding $14.3 million in Open Space and Watershed Land Acquisition (OSWA) grants to protect 2,270 acres across 22 towns.

The grants, administered to land conservation groups by the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), include five properties in the Northwest Connecticut towns of Cornwall, Kent, Salisbury and Sharon, encompassing more than 400 acres with awards totaling more than $3 million.

