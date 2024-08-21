Student project highlights NWCT’s overlooked history

Latest News
STANFORDVILLE, N.Y. — Though the smoke has finally settled at the Kemmerer’s farm, fundraising efforts have not slowed. The community’s joint fundraising efforts have brought in almost $100,000 to support as the family rebuilds.
L.A. Motors in Waterbury, Conn., quickly recognized the importance of the farm having a flatbed truck in order for the business to stay afloat. L.A. Motors was able to provide the Kemmerers with a used truck. With the funds from the GoFundMe, John Kemmerer has also been able to purchase several vital pieces of used farming equipment.
Local farmers such as Heeler Farms, Foxtrot Flowers, Millerhurst and other private entities have been donating produce and other products. Community members, including Dani Nicholson, have organized farmer’s market pop-ups which began Friday, Aug. 16. The pop-ups are located in Pine Plans in the bank parking lot. Dani Nicholson will also be present so that people can pick up their preordered empanadas.
There are several more fundraising events planned for the future to support the Kemmerer family in the wake of this tragedy. On Sept. 24 at BANGALLWORKS there is an Autumn Harvest Fundraiser. The event will feature food and drinks, music and a silent auction. The goal is to raise $50,000 for a used John Deere tractor.
Donations can still be made at www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-kemmerer-farm-after-the...
Rebuilding efforts have begun at the Kemmerer farm. Josie Duggan
FALLS VILLAGE — If you just can’t figure out what to do with that collection of cigar boxes you inherited, come to the David M. Hunt Library on Saturday, Aug. 31, 4 to 6 p.m. to see how the humble cigar box can be used as an artistic medium.
“Cigar Box Tradition Redux” marks the second time artist and curator Lilly Woodworth has offered this unique show. (The first one was in 2016.)
The group show will feature 30 local artists’ transformations of the cigar box.
The Lakeville Journal got a preview last Wednesday, Aug. 14 and beheld cigar boxes that are now birds, or contain large insects, or have been turned into three string electric cigar box guitars (the latter by David Reed of Sheffield).
Other artists include Marsha Altemus, Elizabeth Buttler, Robert Cronin, John Hodgson, Vincent Inconiglios, Danielle Mailer, Roger McKee, and Patty Mullins. All works are for sale and benefit the library and the artists.
And if you’re still fretting about the cigar box collection, come to the library Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon for a cigar box collage workshop led by Woodworth. Participants will be provided with a cigar box and should bring a pair of scissors and materials (magazines, photos, etc.) to work with and share with other guests. To register, call the library at (860) 824-7424.
Cigar boxes painted with colorful patterns.Patrick L. Sullivan
ASHLEY FALLS, Mass. — After serving Ashley Falls for 60 years, Greenwoods Community Church is moving to Great Barrington, Massachusetts.
The church has been an integral part of the Ashley Falls community, organizing programs such as a children’s summer camp, celebration of addiction recovery, mission outreach, and a monthly food pantry.
While the congregation once accommodated 100 members from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York, attendance settled at 80 regulars just before the pandemic. In 2024, just 20 remained.
On a rural road far from any downtown area, the building does not naturally attract visitors. Considering its inaccessibility and the aging property it sits on, congregants began to discuss relocation.
Ashley Falls residents will miss Greenwoods’ presence, but recognize an opportunity for growth and revival. “We are very excited and feel that the Lord is calling us to do something special in GB,” said congregation member Janet Prindle.
With shops, restaurants, art galleries and live music, Great Barrington offers a cultural destination. Greenwoods is hopeful that locals, weekenders and tourists help the church survive and thrive.
A study of the needs of Great Barrington and surrounding towns will guide the selection of an ideal location for the new church. Greenwoods plans to use a temporary space before establishing permanent roots and intend to reopen in the fall of 2025.
FALLS VILLAGE — At the Aug. 12 regular monthly meeting, the Board of Selectmen, minus First Selectman Dave Barger (who was out of town), recommended to the Board of Finance two expenditures to go to a town meeting.
They are: Up to $12,000 for the purpose of contracting with Cardinal Engineering to prepare an analysis of the condition of six bridges in town and up to $30,000 to contract with Valley Restorations to repair the roof at 107 Main St. (Town Hall).
The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Monday, Aug. 26. Due to the resignation of board chair David Wilburn, the board needs to appoint a new member to the board to fill the vacancy, and elect a new chair to complete Wilburn’s term. The agenda also includes “Review and discussion of line-item surpluses and deficits for year end June 30, 2024 – consider allocation/transfers of line-items for fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.”