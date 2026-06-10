Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
restaurants

Taiga brings Siberian-inspired dining to Hudson

Taiga brings Siberian-inspired dining to Hudson

Vlad Larvin, founder and chef of Taiga.

Provided
We never wanted Taiga to feel like a traditional restaurant. We wanted it to feel emotional, immersive and deeply personal — almost like stepping into another world for a few hours.
Vlad Larvin

Walking into Taiga in Hudson for the first time did not feel like walking into a restaurant — it felt like stepping into a memory. As a Russian immigrant who grew up between cultures, I did not expect to find a place that evokes such a specific emotional response, both familiar and cinematic. Candlelight flickered against dark wood and vintage wallpaper while old Soviet-era music played softly in the background. The scent of herbs, smoke, tea and fresh blini filled the air — at once unfamiliar and deeply nostalgic. It became clear almost immediately why people speak about Taiga as more than simply a place to eat.

What makes Taiga unusual is that the food is only part of the experience. The restaurant was created by Vlad Larvin and his partner, Waldemar Sirko. Larvin, originally from Biysk, a small town in Siberia’s Altai region, worked in photography and fashion design before opening Taiga — fields that continue to shape every part of the restaurant today. Every detail — the lighting, photography, textures, music, pacing of the evening and even the scent in the air — feels intentionally designed to create emotion and atmosphere, not just visual style.

“We never wanted Taiga to feel like a traditional restaurant,” Larvin said. “We wanted it to feel emotional, immersive and deeply personal — almost like stepping into another world for a few hours.” That philosophy becomes immediately apparent the moment dinner begins.

Nearly everything at Taiga is made from scratch by Larvin, from delicate handmade dumplings to traditional blini and seasonal dishes inspired by Russian, Slavic and Central Asian influences. The menu changes frequently and reflects Larvin’s Siberian upbringing near Kazakhstan and Mongolia, where food culture naturally blended European and Asian traditions. Many ingredients are sourced locally from Hudson Valley farms, while certain teas, herbs, honey and spices come directly from the Altai region of Siberia — creating a menu that feels simultaneously rooted in two different worlds.

As someone who grew up around Russian food, I expected familiarity. What surprised me was the emotional accuracy of the experience. The dishes had the warmth and intimacy of home cooking while still feeling refined and modern. Larvin credits his grandmother, who taught him to cook from a young age, with instilling an emotional foundation around food. “In our culture, food was never just food,” he said. “It was love, care, generosity, conversation and connection.” That idea seems to define the entire atmosphere of Taiga.

Taiga is located at 119 Warren St. in Hudson.Provided

Unlike many restaurants designed for quick turnover, Taiga encourages people to slow down. Tables glow under candlelight while guests linger for hours over wine, conversation and shared dishes. The restaurant’s Thursday movie nights further deepen that atmosphere, transforming the dining room into what Larvin describes as a “candlelit cinema,” where carefully selected American, European and Russian films play softly in the background. The effect is surprisingly transporting.

At one point during my visit, I looked around the room and realized almost nobody was looking at their phones. People were talking slowly, laughing, sharing plates and leaning into conversations. That sense of emotional presence is precisely what Larvin hoped to create.

“We want people to slow down, disconnect from the outside world and feel warmth, comfort, curiosity and connection,” he said. “Ideally, dinner at Taiga feels less like going to a restaurant and more like being invited into someone’s home late at night.”

Much of the restaurant itself was restored and designed personally by Larvin and Sirko. Vintage furniture, antique objects and much of the photography throughout the space were collected over years of travel or created by Larvin himself.

For many Americans unfamiliar with Russian or Eastern European culture, Taiga offers an introduction that feels intimate rather than stereotypical. But for Russian-speaking visitors, the experience can feel unexpectedly emotional.

There is something moving about hearing familiar music while eating handmade dumplings in a candlelit room in the Hudson Valley. Something about it collapses distance. For a few hours, Hudson felt connected to another world entirely — one built around hospitality, memory and gathering around a table. And perhaps that is what makes Taiga so compelling. It is not simply serving food. It is creating atmosphere, emotion and human connection in a time when many people seem desperately hungry for exactly that.

Taiga is located at 119 Warren St., Hudson. For menus and reservations, visit
taigarestaurant.com

restaurants

Latest News

Taking a family business sky high

Taking a family business sky high

The Spirit Ballooning crew and passengers on a flight from Great Barrington to Salisbury on July 25 of last year.

Madi Long

While some moonlighters may dread their weekend shifts, local NBT banker Darrel Long looks forward to his early morning side gig, since it involves flying high above the Northwest Corner hills glowing in the sunrise.

Perhaps better referred to as his “dawnlighting” operation, Darrel is the president and founder of North Canaan-based hot air balloon outfit Spirit Ballooning, which has been taking intrepid denizens of the region on daybreak flights across the southern Berkshires since 2009.

Keep ReadingShow less
adventure

Brewing community support in Catskill

Brewing community support in Catskill

Max Ocean at the Subversive Taproom in Catskill.

Provided

On the western banks of the Hudson River, the town of Catskill is becoming a beacon of ethnic, religious and generational diversity. Partially fueled by the increased popularity of towns like Hudson and the gentrification that comes with it, residents of all stripes are making their homes in the once underappreciated town.

Among those putting down roots are Max Ocean and Zane Coffey, the founders and brewers at Subversive Malting and Brewing. In 2020, after a few years of searching for a place where they could craft their beers and build community, they landed on a modest lot with an old auto-shop big enough to house their equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
libations & advocacy

Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

Theater thrives at The CENTER for Performing Arts

Cast members of “Legally Blonde” rehearse offsite.

Olivia Michaels

For nearly three decades, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck has been a gathering place for actors, audiences and aspiring artists from across the Hudson Valley.

Founded as a nonprofit organization dedicated to making the arts accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds, The CENTER has grown from a summer theater under a tent into a year-round cultural institution. Since opening its permanent home in 1998, the theater has combined professional-quality productions with educational programs, youth performances and community events.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Research and development on the river

Research and development on the river
Research and development on a cold, nasty day on the Beaverkill in New York. The author was particularly pleased his new right hip didn’t present any difficulties.
Gary Dodson

Successful fly-fishing involves research and development.

A few weeks ago, on a chilly, raw morning on a somewhat swollen Beaverkill River in New York, Gary Dodson and I rolled up expecting to have the area to ourselves.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse

The timeless appeal of the American farmhouse

Modern farmhouse designed by Tina Anastasia.

Miki Scarfo
The best farmhouse spaces feel rooted in warmth and history, even when they’re newly built.
— Tina Anastasia

They dot the landscape, standing beside winding country roads and rolling fields, their silhouettes as recognizable as church steeples and old stone walls. For hundreds of years, the American farmhouse has held an important place in the country’s architectural history, especially in New England, where these homes feel deeply connected to the land itself.

Their enduring appeal may have less to do with the trends farmhouse style inspired and more to do with the comfort these homes create. Farmhouses offer a sense of warmth and authenticity, along with a design style that feels approachable rather than forced.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Ancram Center opens restored Annex building

Ancram Center opens restored Annex building

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of The Annex at Ancram Center of the Arts. From left, Dan Sternberg, Ancram Center board member; Stephen Futrell, Ancram Center board member; Mary Barthelme, HCR; Kit White, APG; Andrea Barnet, APG; Crystal Loffler, HCR; Assemblymember Didi Barrett; Paul Ricciardi, Ancram Center Co-Director; Cathy Redlich, Ancram Center board president; Jeff Mousseau, Ancram Center Co-Director; Colleen Lutz, Ancram Town Supervisor; Jane Plasman, Ancram Center board member; Ivy Epstein, Ancram Center board member; Sheryl Boris-Schacter, Ancram Center board member; Lindsay Turley, NYSCA

B. Docktor

The Ancram Center for the Arts marked a major milestone May 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of The Annex, a restored 1780s building adjacent to the organization’s original Opera House theater in Ancram’s Historic Hamlet District.

Founded in 2016, Ancram Center for the Arts has built a reputation for presenting adventurous contemporary theater and community-centered programming in an intimate setting.

Keep ReadingShow less
ancram center
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.