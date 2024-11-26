Tangent Theater Company comes to Moviehouse
Provided
comedy

Tangent Theater Company comes to Moviehouse

Tivoli’s Tangent Theatre Company teams up with The Moviehouse in Millerton for a special year-end reading of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage.” This sharp, comedic satire, examining human behavior and parental conflicts, will be presented on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in Theater 3. Doors open at 6 p.m., with wine, beer, and snacks available in the theater’s upstairs lounge.

Featuring a cast of seasoned performers—Jeffrey Doornbos, Molly McClarnon, Audrey Rapoport, and Artistic Director Michael Rhodes—this reading promises a night of thought-provoking laughter. Directed by Tracy Carney and produced by Andrea Rhodes, the event continues Tangent’s tradition of intimate and impactful play readings.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.themoviehouse.net

Don’t miss this unique collaboration bringing live theater to the heart of Millerton.

comedy

Latest News

Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Download directly

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024