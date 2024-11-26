Tangent Theater Company comes to Moviehouse

Tivoli’s Tangent Theatre Company teams up with The Moviehouse in Millerton for a special year-end reading of Yasmina Reza’s Tony Award-winning play “God of Carnage.” This sharp, comedic satire, examining human behavior and parental conflicts, will be presented on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. in Theater 3. Doors open at 6 p.m., with wine, beer, and snacks available in the theater’s upstairs lounge.

Featuring a cast of seasoned performers—Jeffrey Doornbos, Molly McClarnon, Audrey Rapoport, and Artistic Director Michael Rhodes—this reading promises a night of thought-provoking laughter. Directed by Tracy Carney and produced by Andrea Rhodes, the event continues Tangent’s tradition of intimate and impactful play readings.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.themoviehouse.net

Don’t miss this unique collaboration bringing live theater to the heart of Millerton.