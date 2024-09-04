The Great Debate

The Great Debate

Latest News

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Keep ReadingShow less
tennis

Five years

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

Keep ReadingShow less
editorial

On learning to love melons

On learning to love melons

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

Keep ReadingShow less
occasional observer

September into October could be bumpy for stocks

September into October could be bumpy for stocks

We enter September with the three major averages close to or above yearly highs. Momentum is still on the side of the bulls. As such, in the next week or so, markets could attempt to scale those heights and possibly better them.

It is what happens next that concerns me. The next two months are seasonally the worst period for the stock market. However, investors also expect the Federal Reserve Bank to cut interest rates at their meeting on September 17-18. That is normally a bullish development for stocks. We won’t know if the Fed will cut rates, but the markets are betting heavily on that outcome.

Keep ReadingShow less
@themarket