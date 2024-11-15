Thomas Francis Cahill
MILLERTON­ — Thomas Francis Cahill, Jr., 79, a twenty-five year resident of Millerton, formerly of Carmel, New York, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. Mr. Cahill was a retired audio engineer having worked for a number of well-known recording studios and professional audio facilities throughout his long career in the music industry.

Born Sept. 30, 1945, in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Thomas F., Sr., and Virginia (McQueston) Cahill. Following his graduation from high school, he attended Bronx Community College where he received an A.A.S in Electrical Engineering. On Sept. 26, 1970, in Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx, he married the love of his life, Sarah Bellantoni. Mrs. Cahill survives in Millerton. Tom was a passionate record collector and loved listening to music; he was also an avid Lionel model train enthusiast in his spare time. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, Sarah, Tom is survived by two daughters; Caryn Krause and her husband Robert of Millerton and Cristine Tripi and her husband Bernard of Pleasant Valley, New York; four grandchildren, Samantha and Madeline Tripi and Caitlin and William Krause; his brother, Michael Cahill, and his wife, Irene; his brother-in-law Daniel Colucci; his sister-in-law, Debbie Slattery, and her husband Jim; and his brother-in-law John Bellantoni as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was also predeceased by his sister, Virginia Colucci, his niece, Elizabeth Colucci and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and John A. Bellantoni.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Lavelle Road, Amenia, New York. Rev. Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the following organizations, The Parkinson’s Foundation, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Carmen Patricia Petty

DOVER PLAINS — Carmen Patricia Petty, 63, a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Carmen was a beloved school bus driver for nearly two decades, finishing her career with First Student Transportation in Millbrook, New York.

Her dedication and professionalism, along with an excellent safety record while driving, allowed her the opportunity to transport children with very special needs everyday throughout her career. Her “kids” loved her and she loved each and every one of them.

Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

