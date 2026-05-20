Thousands turn out for Trade Secrets in support of Project SAGE

LAKEVILLE — Temperatures climbed into the 80s during the 26th annual Trade Secrets garden and antiques sale held at Lime Rock Park Sunday, May 17, drawing thousands from all across the region to browse rare finds and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Founded by acclaimed designer and author Bunny Williams more than 25 years ago, the nationally renowned event serves as a fundraiser for Project SAGE, a local domestic violence agency, and accounts for roughly 30 percent of the organization’s operating budget.

In addition to the more than 2,500 visitors — who formed a long line in the morning sun at the entrance — vendors from western Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York gathered to sell rare and native plants of all varieties. Antique dealers and high-end home goods vendors also displayed a colorful and eclectic array of items ranging from dainty linen napkins to large lawn sculptures and fountains.

Local businesses were represented, including Oblong Books, which hosted a book-signing event featuring five authors. The books were curated specifically for the event, offering a “garden variety” mix of titles centered on landscape design, gardening and the natural world. Among the featured titles was The Young Man and the Tree by landscape designer Fernando Wong and writer Tim Johnson. The book’s foreword was written by Martha Stewart, a longtime supporter of Trade Secrets who attended the event earlier in the morning.

“It’s nice when they let us out of the bookstore,” joked Oblong bookseller Frederick Rossero, who commented on the beautiful weather. On a more serious note, Rossero said it’s always rewarding to be a part of Trade Secrets. “It’s for such a great cause.”

At the heart of the event – and perhaps strategically placed at the center of the grounds – stood an eye-catching floral installation representing the staggering number of calls Project SAGE receives each year from people seeking support for domestic violence.

The display featured 1,500 flowers suspended from a wooden pergola, symbolizing the 1,500 calls answered annually by the organization’s crisis hotline [(860) 364-1900]. The installation was presented by Millbrook’s Garden at Creel and Gow.

Carolyn Piccirelli, owner of Honeychurch Home and former Trade Secrets co-chair, showcased the latest gifts and home decor from her Lenox-based shop, formerly located in downtown Salisbury. Among the highlights was a new French linen tablecloth featuring a botanical pattern. Printed in Portugal and designed by Piccirelli and her daughter, the tablecloth was inspired by the work of early 20th-century Swedish artist Hilma af Klint. The tablecloth, she said, is soon to be featured in a number of glossy magazines.

Local metalworker Izzy Fitch, founder of the Wassaic-based Battle Hill Forge, displayed his hand-forged metal designs and described his process to curious buyers.

“I just made that last night,” he said of one rusted garden piece that drew a lot of attention. “It was leftover pieces from an installation I did last week.” In order to achieve the antique look, Fitch sprayed it with a combination of salt water, peroxide and vinegar to accelerate the rusted, antique look. He described his team’s approach as an intersection of art and function.

“We make art,” he said. “And I want the person who buys our pieces to be able to move them around.”

The Vege-Table was also a popular destination, featuring vegetable starters from local farms, including Conundrum, Fort Hill, Maitri, and Thistle Pass. Organized by Salisbury resident Jeb Breece, the effort was a family affair with the whole family volunteering throughout the day.

“We have so many farmers in our community already starting these plants,” Breece said. “We’re able to buy from them, support local farms and donate proceeds to Project SAGE.” He said the model works especially well in the early season, when many farms have more cash going out than coming in. “They’re happy to have someone come in and buy in large numbers,” he said.

Breece’s wife, Sabina, serves on the underwriting committee and said the event couldn’t have been more successful. In her fifth year volunteering, she said the event gets better and better each year.

“It’s a beautiful event, and for such a great cause,” she said. “Seeing the year-over-year growth – it’s so much bigger, but the bigger it gets, the better it is for Project SAGE.”

Kristen van Ginhoven, executive director for Project SAGE, was beaming under the sun, pleased with the turnout.

“When I think about the large-scale event and how many moving pieces there are, it’s going immensely smoothly,” she said. “People are happy, the weather is great, people are purchasing things and the vibe is nice.”