Tilling time: a year on the farm

STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.
The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.
As of last weekend, a GoFundMe, set up to support the Kemmerer family, had raised around $59,633. There are several different fundraising events planned for the near future to continue providing support.
Wendy Burton, Town Supervisor of Stanford, anticipates a ticketed brunch and silent auction on Sept. 28 at Bangallworks. The goal is to raise $40,000 at that event. She explained that even though the farm was covered by insurance, it would not cover all of the expenses that come with rebuilding.
Burton expressed that the community at large is on such a “beautiful roll.” More than 400 volunteers worked together this spring to build the “sparc park,” a community playground that draws families and children from Pine Plains, Millbrook, Milan and Clinton Corner/Salt Point.
Burton calls upon this same community to come together once more and help the Kemmerers clean up and rebuild.
Smoke lingered in the air at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville after the firefighters responded to the blaze that claimed barns and equipment. A GoFundMe campaign has started and a fundraiser is planned for September.Emily Hay Kemmerer
Danielle (Dani) Nicholson, a longtime resident of Pine Plains, has been at the forefront of helping the Kemmerer family and garnering support from the local community. She is a self-proclaimed “freelance hospitality professional.” She is famed for her empanadas in the Stanford area and has begun selling them with help from generous donations by local farmers who provide ingredients. The funds she raises directly support the Kemmerer family.
Nicholson worked extensively with the Millbrook Horse Trials and organizers to raise awareness for the nearby Kemmerer Farm at the event. Her initial idea was to hang flyers around the grounds, which blossomed into something much bigger.
The Central Press donated flyers and posters, many of the vendors lent their support, and a raffle was set up with the help of the horse trials to offer free entry for one competitor to the competition in 2025. Tickets were $20, and the funds were donated to the Kemmerer GoFundMe.
Emily Hay Kemmerer
She also worked in conjunction with the vendors and boutiques featured at the Millbrook Horse Trials to sell thousands of dollars worth of merchandise within several hours at the patron luncheon on Sunday, July 28th.
Vanner House, one of the boutique vendors at the horse trials that graciously allowed Nicholson to model their apparel and accessories, has offered to continue to support the cause. They will donate 10% of all online purchases that use the promo code KEMMERERGIVE10 directly to the family. Their website is, www.vannerhouse.com
Nicholson expressed that it is in her “blood and bones to want to do more.” Herself, along with Courtney Haire, and other members of the community are planning a Fall Farm Fundraiser to raise awareness and support for the Kemmerer Family. For more information or to get involved, community members can reach out to savekemmererfarm@gmail.com
Nicholson is a friend of Emily Kemmerer and the family, as well as an example of the power of community. She explained that “we may all be little fish in a big pond, but we can still make ripples.” The link to the GoFundMe is: https://gofund.me/58d84221
Kemmerer Farm was one of two Dutchess County family farms recognized as Century Farms at the New York State Agricultural Society’s 2023 annual meeting. To receive Century Farm status, a farm must be in continuous operation by the same family on the same property for at least 100 years.
Scenes of wreckage following the July 18 fire at Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville. The farm was named one of two Century Farms at the New York State Agricultural Society’s annual meeting in January 2023.Emily Hay Kemmerer
Making marbled paper at Scoville
Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.
Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.
In fact, Di Marco came to the Button Garden outside the library, as paper marbling can get messy.
Some 11 participants helped set up the equipment and supplies, which were considerable.
While working, Di Marco explained the background of the different materials and techniques.
It got very technical, with terms such as “Irish seaweed extract” and “alum” being tossed around.
When everything was ready, Di Marco flicked and spattered small amounts of stone ground watercolor paint into a thin layer of water in a tray.
Then, using a variety of implements, she manipulated the blobs of color into swirling patterns.
The art of paper marbling involves technical terms like “Irish seaweed extract” and “alum.” But mostly it’s a fun, colorful activity.Patrick L. Sullivan
Di Marco then took a piece of paper pretreated with alum, which functions in roughly the same manner as “fixer” in a photographic darkroom, and carefully placed it in the tray.
She waited a couple of beats, and then just as carefully removed it.
The audience was suitably impressed.
The marbled paper was then rinsed off with tap water and hung on a rack to dry.
Di Marco did a second example, and the group then settled in to create their own.
Patrick L. Sullivan
In the age of modern technology, convenience is king. Though online markets allow people to shop from the comfort of home, physical stores provide value beyond the products they sell. Take bookstores, for example.
Ruby Citrin
Oblong Books
Millerton, N.Y.
Dick Hermans and Holly Nelson opened Oblong Books in the spring of 1975. Over the past 50 years, the store has moved to four different buildings in downtown Millerton, before settling at 26 Main Street. In 2001, they opened a second location in Rhinebeck, New York. Hermans’ daughter, Susanna, now runs the operations. Oblong offers a large collection of titles, including an extensive children’s section, as well as a calendar of events for readers of all ages. The colorful store beams with an assortment of records, puzzles, notebooks, and cards.
Ruby Citrin
A New Leaf
Pine Plains, N.Y.
A New Leaf was opened in 1999 by Ginger Dowd and James Polk and sits at Rural Route 199 in Pine Plains. Soft lighting washes over the decor of old paintings, sketches, and photographs, while lamps and armchairs make up cozy reading nooks. The supply of used books – accumulated from library sales and donations – is well-preserved and remarkably organized. Sprawling little rooms lead to a blooming, green backyard, where customers can soak up stories and sunshine all at once.
Laced with the personalities of staff and customers, each bookshop has its own unique charm. These inclusive spaces for congregation and conversation do not exist online. Their survival depends on continued support from local community members.
Ruby Citrin
The Merritt Bookstore + Toy Store
Millbrook, N.Y.
Founded by Scott Meyer in 1984, the Merritt Bookstore displays an array of toys, cards, crafts and, of course, books. Stories fill the Front Street space in Millbrook, all neatly stacked on wooden shelves or piled in carts and bins. Kira Wizner took over after Meyer’s death in 2015, maintaining his magic and adding her own touch. Deeply woven into the community, the store presents book signings by local authors, makes weekly appearances at the summer farmer’s market, and partners with Millbrook schools to instill an early affinity for reading.
Ruby Citrin
Johnnycake Books
Salisbury, Conn.
The history of antiquarian booksellers in Salisbury, Connecticut, dates back to 1930. Dan Dwyer established Johnnycake Books – at 12 Academy Street – in March of 2000. The name has both literary and personal references: Growing up in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Dwyer spent countless rainy afternoons at the Whaling Museum atop Johnnycake Hill, which is also the setting for the opening chapter of Moby Dick. Dwyer’s collection of rare books reflects his own interests and those of his customers. On shelves, tables, couches, and easels, books are displayed like artwork.
Ruby Citrin
House of Books
Kent, Conn.
House of Books – located at 10 North Main Street in Kent – opened in 1976 and is now owned by Kent Barns. For decades, the store has attracted spirited readers who want more than a solitary experience of literature. While books themselves have inherent value, the passion of the people who appreciate them floods the store with wonder. “House favorites” (staff picks) sprinkle carefully curated inventory and browsers act as booksellers themselves, exchanging suggestions and dialogue. A literal house makes up the children’s section and instrumental music twinkles amongst glittering white shelves.