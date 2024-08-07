Tilling time: a year on the farm

In Connecticut, we get a full four seasons. Bitter cold and snowy winters give way to lush springs, hot summers, and scenic falls.

To many, this is a predictable and reliable cycle. But farmers see the seasons differently.

Crop growth switches throughout the time of year and depends on weather. It is a delicate rhythm that farmers must balance for crop rotation and growth as the year marches on.

The correspondence between soil health, crop growth, leading yield, and weather is a vital harmony for success in the agricultural industry. The winter weather, from December to February, provides a much-needed rest period for fieldwork. It’s the ideal time for farmers to take stock of their seed inventory and prepare equipment for planting, highlighting the role of weather in the agricultural cycle.

By spring, the nutrient-filled fields are planted. Corn, grasses, and other varieties of vegetables are often highly produced locally for the agricultural industry. To naturally boost the bountiful crops, farmers may increase aggregate nutrients.

“Improved soil health assists the region long-term through: increased carbon sequestration rates, better soil organic matter and improved microbial activity, increased water infiltration, improved pollinator habitat — as well as increasing yields and profits. Improved soil health helps preserve local agricultural systems for future generations,” stated Shelby Washburn, a fourth-generation farmer from Laurelbrook Farm in East Canaan.

The planting process for larger plots typically includes heavy equipment and tractors with specific accessories to plant efficiently with maximized success in a shorter time frame. The two schools of seed planting are separated by tillage and no-till methods, both with their advantages and disadvantages. Tilling is turning the soil to better separate the aggregates for seed; however, it is more labor-intensive. The opposing method is the no-till option, which directly plants the seed into the ground without as much soil preparation.

Pictured above is a Laurelbrook Farm Field that portrays the difference of a hay field after first cut to a corn field that is still standing in the month of July — difference between a cycle timeline between different plants. Kayla Jacquier

Once seeding is done, in a short time the germination process begins to cover the field with the luscious green of growing crops. The farmers who planted their yields by hand or equipment indulge in the sight of hard work beginning to pay off.

When traveling through the area during summer, the eye often sees leafy growth amongst a field. Primary products for the local agricultural industry take root and lead to hay, additional types of grass, and vegetables. Specifically, different types of corn are significant products grown locally in the Northwest Corner. Ford Farm stand in East Canaan feeds many families with corn on the cob, while cattle companies plant just for animal feed. For decades, the corn-growing agriculturalists have used the Farmer’s Almanac term “knee high by the fourth of July” to help measure the ideal crop growth goal for corn.

While waiting for the green and yellow vegetables to be ready, this is hay season. Hay is what many people refer to as the overgrown lawn that needs to be mowed. More accurately, hay is cut about three times in this season to be turned into bales for the remainder of the year. When the field of tall grasses gets mowed, they then get raked into rows as needed and converted to square bales or wrapped into round bales.

The first cut of hay has the most variety of grasses, high levels of fiber, thicker stems, and a yellow tinge of color. The second cut can be classified as the higher fat and protein bunch with a greener color. The final cut is leafy, with the highest fat and protein content and the lowest fiber levels. The third cut can look the greenest of all.

Corn progression of growth — what it looks like in July. Kayla Jacquier

When fall finally rolls around from September to November, also referred to as harvest season, is when the tractor-trailer trucks are lining up on the road filled with corn. The corn is produced to consume for the remainder of the year. The importance of harvest season surpasses just the agricultural industry both economically and nutritionally and supports all industries. From farm markets and grocery stores to the economy cycling, the food rations would decrease without the harvested goods and the money passing through businesses.

With the arrival of winter, the process is recycled in the same order. New modern equipment, tools and techniques keep every year exciting. Endless hurdles of weather and risk must be overcome to provide these products, yet they bring greater rewards.

Each passing year continues the growth of goods and knowledge. From the snow melting and grasses green to when the tree leaves become warm-toned and raked off. The yearly cycle of a farm yields benefits that are endless and necessary.

Agriculture author Brenda Schoepp summed it up: “Once in a lifetime, you may need a doctor. You may also need a lawyer at least once. You may need a policeman at least once, and you will probably need a preacher at least once anyway. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.”