North Canaan Town Hall.

Photo by Riley Klein

Investigation into Town Clerk finds misconduct; no punitive action taken

NORTH CANAAN — The Connecticut Attorney General’s investigation into complaints against Town Clerk Jean Jacquier has found evidence of misconduct and neglect of duty.

A letter released Oct. 9 from Deputy Associate Attorney General Maura B. Murphy, chief of the special litigation section, states, “We thoroughly investigated the allegations and found evidence of misconduct and neglect of duty in three areas: (1) improper security of the vault outside of the Town Clerk’s hours of operation; (2) improper posting of campaign materials in Town Hall; and (3) untimely stamping of documents received by the Town Clerk’s office.”

No further action was taken by the AG’s office. The letter “strongly recommend” Jacquier implement changes to her practices and review standards governing vault security, political activity by municipal officials, and stamping or endorsing documents.

The letter to Jacquier ends, “We trust you will take these recommendations seriously and, to the extent you have not already done so, will implement changes immediately. This Office reserves the right to act under General Statutes §7-22 if presented with evidence of future violations.” (Statute §7-22 outlines the AG’s authority to investigate and charge a town clerk.)

Jacquier has worked in Town Hall since 1993 and was first elected Town Clerk in 2017. She is currently serving in her fourth term.

Jacquier’s attorney Jeffrey J. Mirman called the findings “a victory for Jean.” He noted the AG found no evidence of slander, the fourth charge leveled against Jacquier, and said there was “virtually no evidence” for the three areas in which misconduct was found.

“The long and the short of it is that this letter from the Attorney General completely exonerates her,” Mirman said, noting that evidence was not sufficient to justify removal of Jacquier from office.

First Selectman Brian Ohler, who initially submitted the complaints to the AG’s office in January 2024, commented on the findings in a press release.

Ohler stated, “I want to thank the AG’s Office for the time and professionalism they put into this matter and for confirming the need for immediate changes and improvements in the Town Clerk’s office.”

He went on to announce “an independent advisory commission will soon be created to create a formal Ethics Commission for North Canaan. Accountability and adherence to the highest standards of public trust and professionalism in public service is never an option. It is our obligation as public servants.”

Jacquier has filed suit against the Town of North Canaan for legal fees accrued during the investigation in the amount of $15,000. The case is pending before Torrington Superior Court with a status conference scheduled for Dec. 11.

