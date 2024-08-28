Tri-Corner Real Estate - September 2024

Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Breach of peace charge

First day of school

Lans Christensen

Class is back in session in Region One schools. Students arrived at Kent Center School on Tuesday, Aug. 27 for the first day of classes. Backpacks, books, lunch boxes and first-day outfits filled the hallways as students eagerly reunited with friends and met their new teachers.

CHWC event raises funds for ‘patient-centric’ operations

Maria Horn addresses the crowd at Community Health and Wellness’s Aug. 23 fundraiser.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The Barn at Stillwaters Farm in Salisbury was packed the evening of Friday, Aug. 23, for a fundraiser for Community Health and Wellness Center (CHWC).

The non-profit organization recently opened a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) facility in North Canaan, to complement existing locations in Torrington and Winsted.

