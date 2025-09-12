movies
09/19/2025
09/21/2025
Triplex Cinema
70 Railroad St.
01230
Great Barrington, Mass.
United States
TRIFEST: International Youth Film Festival

Sept. 19 to 21. The Triplex Cinema launches its inaugural international youth film festival, showcasing 44 short films by filmmakers age 25 and under from nine countries. Special guests include Peter Becker (Criterion Collection), Hamish Linklater, Lily Rabe, Tony Gerber, and others.

Events include screenings, conversations, and community programs for local students and families.

Tickets: $10–$45. Info: trifest.org or thetriplex.org

movies

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Wake Robin public hearing closes

Aradev LLC’s plans to redevelop Wake Robin Inn include four 2,000-square-foot cabins, an event space, a sit-down restaurant and fast-casual counter, a spa, library, lounge, gym and seasonal pool. If approved, guest room numbers would increase from 38 to 57.

Provided

LAKEVILLE — The public hearing for the redevelopment of Wake Robin Inn is over. Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission now has two months to make a decision.

The hearing closed on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after its seventh session.

wake robin inn

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

Celebrating diverse abilities at Stanton Home fundraiser

The Weavery is Stanton Home’s oldest activity space, featuring a collection of vintage and modern floor looms. It offers opportunities for building dexterity, creative expression, and social connection through fiber arts.

Provided

Stanton Home is holding its annual Harvest Roast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 13 in Great Barrington, an evening of farm-to-table dining, live swing music, and community connection.

For nearly 40 years, Stanton Home has supported adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through residential programs, therapeutic services and skill-building activities.

community

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of 'Die Mommie Die!'

Sharon Playhouse presents staged reading of ‘Die Mommie Die!’
Charles Busch wrote and stars in ‘Die Mommie Die!’ at Sharon Playhouse.
Provided

Following the memorable benefit reading last season of Charles Busch’s Tony-nominated Broadway hit, “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife,” the Sharon Playhouse will present a one-night-only staged reading of his riotous comic melodrama “Die Mommie Die!” on Friday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The production —a deliciously over-the-top homage to classic Hollywood mid-century thrillers — ­­continues the Playhouse’s artistic partnership with Busch, who reprises his iconic role of the glamorous yet troubled songstress Angela Arden.

performances