Turning Back the Pages

125 years ago — April 1900

Mrs. Worrell of Sharon has been sick for two weeks with grip and neuralgia, but is better now.

SHARON — Nelson Wilcox has had the Local Telephone put in his home.

They say there are still snow banks four feet deep on Mt. Washington and the ground is still covered with “the beautiful.”

The Winsted Citizen on Wednesday evening stated that Salisbury held an election of Town officers on Tuesday. The editor of the Citizen is somewhat twisted or else he must have been referring to Venezuela where they hold elections whenever they please.

Miss Elizabeth Wilson has engaged to teach the school at East Canaan the coming term.

J.M. Miller has just received a fine lot of double farm harness and single harness, also another assortment of steamer trunks and has in stock a large assortment of horse furnishing goods.

GOOD HORSE for sale or will trade for a good cow. Edward McCue Lakeville.

People are warned against a soap peddler who goes to houses selling his wares and promising premiums in the shape of china ware. He has caught many victims in other towns.

While playing around a bon-fire early Sunday morning, Ina, the seven year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Savoy, was so severely burned that it is feared she cannot recover. It seems that in some manner her clothing caught fire and before help arrived she received serious burns about the hips and back. The child and family have the sympathy of all their friends.

The road scraper has been at work about the village streets and the roads now present a much smoother appearance.

100 years ago — April 1925

Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Ingersol have returned from the south, and are again at Evergreen Farm for the coming season.

O’Loughlin Bros. have added to their auto livery service a very attractive Studebaker Pullman Bus. The new conveyance seats 16 people, is finely appointed and rides very comfortably, due to the latest springs and upholstery. O’Loughlin Bros. have put the bus in commission to accommodate parties who wish to take long rides and tours. It is a very handsome and comfortable addition to their equipment.

Miss Marion Eggleston is home from Woodsville, N.H. for vacation. Miss Eggleston, who has been Home Demonstrator Agent, has been promoted to Boys’ and Girls’ Club Leader but will still be located at Woodsville.

LIME ROCK — The house that Mr. Hunter occupies is being redecorated.

The trout fishing is good, but the catching “not so good.”

The Salisbury Iron Corporation have made arrangements to lay out the property on the Lincoln City road in building lots, and will sell the same at auction. Some of the lots may be sold at private sale, after survey is completed and property has been appraised.

On Wednesday morning a brush fire of serious proportions occurred on the land near Wake Robin Inn. The blaze was a fierce one and for a time endangered the Inn. The fire company assisted by a lot of volunteers fought the blaze with brooms, shovels and extinguishers, and the big tank on the chemical truck had to be used before the fire was extinguished. Things were quite exciting for a short time.

50 years ago — April 1975

Canaan attorney Catherine G. Roraback has taken on another prominent case, this time defending Susan E. Saxe, the Brandeis University honor student turned revolutionary. Miss Saxe is facing bank robbery charges in connection with a 1970 bank hold-up in Philadelphia, Penn., which netted $6,240, and a bank hold-up in Boston in which a policeman was killed. Miss Saxe, 26, was arrested March 27 in Philadelphia by a city policeman who recognized the fugitive from a photograph taken recently by a bank security camera in Torrington, where Saxe is believed to have lived with another fugitive, Katherine Powers, 26, also sought for the two bank robberies. Three men have already been convicted for the bank hold-ups. The two women have been on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted list for 4½ years.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Victor Keilty ended his long and distinguished career last Tuesday when he retired from the force. Keilty, who had been a state trooper for 33 years, spent much of his time over the years at the Canaan Barracks, and has made his home in Canaan for the past 25 years. He was honored Friday evening with a surprise party at Dileo’s Grove in Torrington.

Flutists Mary Lou Estabrook and Nancy Frost will be featured performers with the Torrington Civic Symphony at its spring concert April 13 at 3 p.m. at Vogel School auditorium.

Lakeville Journal Editor-Publisher Robert Estabrook testified before a General Assembly Committee in Hartford Tuesday in strong support of new freedom of information legislation now under consideration. Estabrook concentrated on the need to define and narrow the permissible grounds for executive sessions of public bodies, and to guarantee public access to police arrest records.

The highlight of the 1975 racing season at Lime Rock Park will be the Schaefer 350 on May 26, Memorial Day, featuring races for the International Motor Sports Association’s Camel GT, Goodrich Radial Challenge, and Gold Cup Super Vee series. More than 150 entries are expected to compete for over $50,000 in prize and accessory money, making the weekend one of the richest ever at the 1.53-mile road racing circuit.

A spanking new post office greeted Kent patrons Monday morning of this week. Postmaster Eugene Bull locked the door of the old facility for the last time at noon on Saturday, and workers moved equipment to the new building during the weekend.

25 years ago — April 2000

SALISBURY — Habitat for Humanity, Northwest Connecticut Affiliate, has announced the selection of its new partner family for the house it will build on Selleck Hill Road, on land donated by Sally Ellsworth. The family is Hal and Terre Lefferts of Lakeville and their three sons. Mr. and Mrs. Lefferts moved to the area in 1997. Mr. Lefferts was originally employed at Oblong Books. He is now music director of radio station WKZE in Sharon, as well as a composer and singer-songwriter. Mrs. Lefferts is an artist and dance instructor.

CANAAN — Last year’s completed preservation of the state’s only industrial monument may have been reward enough for those who worked so diligently toward that goal. But members of the Committee for the Preservation of the Beckley Furnace are reaping the fruits of their labors time and time again. Last summer, the East Canaan furnace was designated as an official project of the White House’s “Save America’s Treasures” program. Word was received late last week that it has also been named a “Local Legacy” by the Library of Congress and be part of a nationwide program to celebrate the library’s bicentennial.

To make way for renovations at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, a pin oak was moved 40 feet by Acorn Tree Care of Litchfield. The tree was planted in 1978 in memory of Kevin Bond, who died while a student at the school.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Connecticut approves merger of Northwell, Nuvance health systems

Sharon Hospital

Archive photo

Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy approved a merger between Northwell Health, a large New York-based health system, and Nuvance Health, which owns Danbury, Norwalk, Sharon and New Milford hospitals in Connecticut, as well as three hospitals in New York, according to a Tuesday announcement by the agency.

The two systems now have to complete the step of formally joining the entities together under the Northwell Health banner, a spokesperson for Nuvance Health said.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

Out of the mouths of Ukrainian babes

To escape the cruelties of war, Katya finds solace in her imagination in “Sunflower Field”.

Krista A. Briggs

‘I can sum up the last year in three words: fear, love, hope,” said Oleksandr Hranyk, a Ukrainian school director in Kharkiv, in a February 2023 interview with the Associated Press. Fast forward to 2025, and not much has changed in his homeland. Even young children in Ukraine are echoing these same sentiments, as illustrated in two short films screened at The Moviehouse in Millerton on April 5, “Once Upon a Time in Ukraine” and “Sunflower Field.”

“Sunflower Field,” an animated short from Ukrainian filmmaker Polina Buchak, begins with a young girl, Katya, who embroiders as her world becomes unstitched with the progression of the war. To cope, Katya retreats into a vivid fantasy world, shielding herself from the brutal realities surrounding her life, all while desperately wanting her family to remain intact as she awaits a phone call from her father, one that may never come.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon

William F. Buckley Jr.: a legacy rooted in Sharon
Provided

Sam Tanenhaus, when speaking about William F. Buckley, Jr., said he was drawn to the man by the size of his personality, generosity and great temperament. That observation was among the reasons that led Tanenhaus to spend nearly 20 years working on his book, “Buckley: The Life and Revolution That Changed America,” which is due out in June. Buckley and his family had deep roots in Sharon, living in the house called Great Elm on South Main Street, which was built in 1812 and bought by Buckley’s father in 1923.

The author will give a talk on “The Buckleys of Sharon” at the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 12, at 11 a.m. following the group’s annual meeting. The book has details on the family’s life in Sharon, which will, no doubt, be of interest to local residents.

Keep ReadingShow less
books