Turning Back the Pages - February 19, 2026

125 years ago — February 1901

The report of the commissioner of patents for the year ending Dec. 31, 1900, gives Connecticut the lead of all the other states.

Married for four years, Robert W. Van Stone, son of a wealthy builder, and Annie L. Kelley of Bridgeport, have kept their marriage secret faithfully. Miss Kelley is a Catholic and Van Stone a Methodist so they decided to keep the marriage quiet until an opportune time came for revealing it. They have outwardly maintained a warm friendship. The fact that they were married June 10, 1897, at Port Chester, N.Y. became known the other day, and they confessed and received the parental blessing.

I.W. Sanford has established an office at the bank where anyone desiring the services of a surveyor will find him.

100 years ago — February 1926

John O. Satre won the metropolitan cross country ski championship of twelve miles at Paterson, N.J. last Sunday, and his brother Olaf finished in second place. The Sunday previous Olaf won the interstate cross country ski championship at Tarrytown, N.Y., and John was second. We Salisbury folk are very proud of our fellow townsmen, and everybody is traveling on skis.

Our local ice man says that because it is cold, don’t forget to pay your last summer’s ice bill, because there is another hot summer coming when ice will be wanted.

50 years ago — February 1976

Members and friends of the Parmalee family testified last week in Litchfield Superior Court to buttress State’s Attorney John Bianchi’s contention that three Parmalee brothers had no involvement with the apparent robbery or the murder of Barbara Gibbons. The Parmalees were neighbors of Ms. Gibbons and her son Peter Reilly on Route 63 in Falls Village. At one time they and he were close friends.

The Lakeville United Methodist Church has added another important feature to the community’s historical data in this Bicentennial year. Official confirmation has been received that it is the oldest continuous Methodist congregation in Connecticut (and probably in all of New England.)

CANAAN — The portable school classrooms are finally on their way to a new home across from the Canaan Town Hall. Contractor Richard Bunce and a crew worked for two days last week to hoist the double-classroom building on rollers and slowly move it across the road and into the town hall parking lot. Presently the building is resting on the rollers, waiting for the final move onto its new foundation next to the Town Hall.

Although events will continue throughout the year, most of Canaan’s Bicentennial celebration will be concentrated during the month of July, according to Bicentennial Co-chairman Laura Freund.

25 years ago — February 2001

The Lakeville Journal Co. walked off with two first-place awards, one second place, three third place and one honorable mention at the New England Press Association convention held in Boston Feb. 8 to 10.

Riley’s Furniture of Millerton has opened its online showroom on FurnitureFan.com. Furniture shoppers may browse Riley’s internet showroom 24 hours a day, every day of the year. FurnitureFan.com is the largest of its kind furniture search engine in the country, according to its sponsors.

Waiting for spring are five elm saplings and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School students who will nurture them. The elms will be raised as part of a new program inspired by Elm Watch of Great Barrington and sponsored by a grant through the Oppenheimer Environmental Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Involved in the program are teacher David Moran, Elm Watch founder Tom Zetterstrom and students Steve Heaney, FFA president Fred Scoville, Catherine Mechare, Casey Plott and Caleb Huff.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

