Turning Back the Pages - February 19, 2026

125 years ago — February 1901

The report of the commissioner of patents for the year ending Dec. 31, 1900, gives Connecticut the lead of all the other states.

Married for four years, Robert W. Van Stone, son of a wealthy builder, and Annie L. Kelley of Bridgeport, have kept their marriage secret faithfully. Miss Kelley is a Catholic and Van Stone a Methodist so they decided to keep the marriage quiet until an opportune time came for revealing it. They have outwardly maintained a warm friendship. The fact that they were married June 10, 1897, at Port Chester, N.Y. became known the other day, and they confessed and received the parental blessing.

I.W. Sanford has established an office at the bank where anyone desiring the services of a surveyor will find him.

100 years ago — February 1926

John O. Satre won the metropolitan cross country ski championship of twelve miles at Paterson, N.J. last Sunday, and his brother Olaf finished in second place. The Sunday previous Olaf won the interstate cross country ski championship at Tarrytown, N.Y., and John was second. We Salisbury folk are very proud of our fellow townsmen, and everybody is traveling on skis.

Our local ice man says that because it is cold, don’t forget to pay your last summer’s ice bill, because there is another hot summer coming when ice will be wanted.

50 years ago — February 1976

Members and friends of the Parmalee family testified last week in Litchfield Superior Court to buttress State’s Attorney John Bianchi’s contention that three Parmalee brothers had no involvement with the apparent robbery or the murder of Barbara Gibbons. The Parmalees were neighbors of Ms. Gibbons and her son Peter Reilly on Route 63 in Falls Village. At one time they and he were close friends.

The Lakeville United Methodist Church has added another important feature to the community’s historical data in this Bicentennial year. Official confirmation has been received that it is the oldest continuous Methodist congregation in Connecticut (and probably in all of New England.)

CANAAN — The portable school classrooms are finally on their way to a new home across from the Canaan Town Hall. Contractor Richard Bunce and a crew worked for two days last week to hoist the double-classroom building on rollers and slowly move it across the road and into the town hall parking lot. Presently the building is resting on the rollers, waiting for the final move onto its new foundation next to the Town Hall.

Although events will continue throughout the year, most of Canaan’s Bicentennial celebration will be concentrated during the month of July, according to Bicentennial Co-chairman Laura Freund.

25 years ago — February 2001

The Lakeville Journal Co. walked off with two first-place awards, one second place, three third place and one honorable mention at the New England Press Association convention held in Boston Feb. 8 to 10.

Riley’s Furniture of Millerton has opened its online showroom on FurnitureFan.com. Furniture shoppers may browse Riley’s internet showroom 24 hours a day, every day of the year. FurnitureFan.com is the largest of its kind furniture search engine in the country, according to its sponsors.

Waiting for spring are five elm saplings and the Housatonic Valley Regional High School students who will nurture them. The elms will be raised as part of a new program inspired by Elm Watch of Great Barrington and sponsored by a grant through the Oppenheimer Environmental Fund of the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Involved in the program are teacher David Moran, Elm Watch founder Tom Zetterstrom and students Steve Heaney, FFA president Fred Scoville, Catherine Mechare, Casey Plott and Caleb Huff.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.