Turning Back the Pages - January 29, 2026

125 years ago — January 1901

LIME ROCK — By reason of the overturning of a load of hay a few weeks ago, George Judd fractured his left arm. He is able to be around again.

100 years ago — January 1926

W.P. Bishop has been substituting as telegraph operator in Kent.

New fashion notes from Paris and other points of interest indicate that women’s skirts will be still shorter. Everybody seems to be worrying but the ladies themselves. One thing seems rather strange and that is the shorter the skirt the longer its price seems to be.

The ice harvest has commenced, and 10-inch ice is being taken from the lake.

50 years ago — January 1976

Northwest Corner roads — and motorists — took a heavy beating from this week’s sudden thaw and heavy rains. By Wednesday morning, waters had receded from all major roads except Route 7 south of Kent.

Dr. Armand Oppenheimer, chairman of the Conservation Committee of the Housatonic Audubon Society, warned again this week that it may be unsafe to eat fish taken from the Housatonic River and its tributaries because of concentrations of the toxic chemical PCB.

25 years ago — January 2001

The familiar red and white signs are up in Salisbury and in Canaan announcing the Salisbury ski jumps Feb. 10 and 11. What the signs don’t tell people is that this is a very important year for the Salisbury Winter Sports Association — its 75th anniversary.

SALISBURY — Describing Sharon Hospital as “a frog in hot water,” Dr. Fred Hyde believes there is a better way to solve its problems and keep it going than the sale to Essent Healthcare. If the deal goes through, this would be the first conversion of a non-profit hospital to a for-profit in the state.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.