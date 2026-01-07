Turning Back the Pages - January 8, 2026

125 years ago — January 1901

CHAPINVILLE — Mr. Charles Kilmer and family are moving this week to East Canaan in Mrs. Brinton’s house. He will work for Mr. Canfield.

The new directories of the Sharon Telephone Company have been issued.

The Holley M’f’g factory started up work Wednesday morning after a week’s shut down for inventory and vacation.

100 years ago — January 1926

A telephone has been installed at the home of George Doty on the Factory Street road.

It is understood that the New York Central railroad has made an offer to the New York, New Haven and Hartford railroad for some of its lines and among those included is the Central New England division with its branches.

The cold snap of this morning has rendered the ice excellent for skating and the new rink of the skating club will be illuminated by electric lights for the first time tonight.

50 years ago — January 1976

Several hundred mallard ducks died on or near Lake Wononscopomuc in Lakeville Saturday or Sunday as the result of eating moldy grain or bread.

Northwest Corner towns are doing the right thing in banding together to share solid waste disposal facilities and possibly to seek a temporary regional landfill, Connecticut Resources Recovery Authority President Richard Chase asserted this week.

Lake Wononscopomuc in Lakeville officially froze over Monday morning, according to George Milmine, who has kept records of the “ice-in” on the lake for many years.

25 years ago — January 2001

The first baby to be born at Sharon Hospital in 2001 is Avery Harshberger, who made her appearance at 8:21 a.m. Jan. 2. Weighing in at 8 lbs. 13 oz. she is the daughter of Emily and Jonah Harshberger of Great Barrington, Mass.

It’s all water under the bridge at Housatonic Valley Regional High School where problems with a well kept the school closed for two days prior to the winter vacation.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

Gerald Blakey

CORNWALL — A good man has passed. Gerald “Jerry” Blakey, 89, of Cornwall, passed on Dec. 20, 2025.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernestine L. Blakey and Burt Blakey of West Cornwall, his brother Tom Blakey of Falls Village, and his daughter Karen B. Fisher of Cornwall.

Joan Marie Wilbur

SHARON — Joan Marie Wilbur, 83, a seventy-two year resident of Sharon, died peacefully on Monday evening, Dec. 22, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur had a forty-year career as a licensed practical nurse in Sharon, she began at Sharon Hospital and subsequently worked for Dr. Brewer, Dr. Gott, Sharon Pediatrics, Dr. Rashkoff and ultimately finished her career caring for patients at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Colchester, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Catherine (Casey) Bushey. On Sept. 14, 1963, in Lakeville, Connecticutshe married the love of her life, Edward Howard Wilbur, and their loving marriage spanned for over six decades. Mr. Wilbur survives at home in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, horses and caring for their beloved pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

