Turning Back the Pages - January 8, 2026

125 years ago — January 1901

CHAPINVILLE — Mr. Charles Kilmer and family are moving this week to East Canaan in Mrs. Brinton’s house. He will work for Mr. Canfield.

The new directories of the Sharon Telephone Company have been issued.

The Holley M’f’g factory started up work Wednesday morning after a week’s shut down for inventory and vacation.

100 years ago — January 1926

A telephone has been installed at the home of George Doty on the Factory Street road.

It is understood that the New York Central railroad has made an offer to the New York, New Haven and Hartford railroad for some of its lines and among those included is the Central New England division with its branches.

The cold snap of this morning has rendered the ice excellent for skating and the new rink of the skating club will be illuminated by electric lights for the first time tonight.

50 years ago — January 1976

Several hundred mallard ducks died on or near Lake Wononscopomuc in Lakeville Saturday or Sunday as the result of eating moldy grain or bread.

Northwest Corner towns are doing the right thing in banding together to share solid waste disposal facilities and possibly to seek a temporary regional landfill, Connecticut Resources Recovery Authority President Richard Chase asserted this week.

Lake Wononscopomuc in Lakeville officially froze over Monday morning, according to George Milmine, who has kept records of the “ice-in” on the lake for many years.

25 years ago — January 2001

The first baby to be born at Sharon Hospital in 2001 is Avery Harshberger, who made her appearance at 8:21 a.m. Jan. 2. Weighing in at 8 lbs. 13 oz. she is the daughter of Emily and Jonah Harshberger of Great Barrington, Mass.

It’s all water under the bridge at Housatonic Valley Regional High School where problems with a well kept the school closed for two days prior to the winter vacation.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.