Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
essay contest

Uncomfortable speech still needs protection

Note: This essay won first-place in a high school essay contest sponsored by the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government.

Spending a week at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) forum at American University changed how I think about free speech, especially in difficult moments like the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s killing. In the days that followed, people were fired or punished for comments seen as insensitive or supportive of the violence. What stood out to me was not just what people said, but how quickly reactions shifted depending on who was speaking. People who often criticized cancel culture suddenly supported consequences for speech they found offensive. It made me question whether free speech is truly a principle we believe in, or something we defend only when it is convenient.

That question feels personal to me. My grandparents lived in Argentina during the military dictatorship in the early 1970s, when speaking out against the government was dangerous. People who spoke out were not just silenced socially, they were arrested, and many were tortured or killed. Some simply disappeared. My mom was born during this time, and her family fled when she was just one year old. Growing up, I have heard these stories not as distant history, but as something that shaped my family’s life. Because of that, I cannot think about free speech as an abstract idea. I see what can happen when it is taken away.

With that perspective, my time at FIRE helped me better understand why the First Amendment is written the way it is. It is not designed to protect speech that is widely accepted or easy to hear. It exists to protect speech that people may strongly dislike. One of the most impactful moments of the forum was hearing from Daryl Davis, a black musician and activist,who spent years engaging directly with members of the Ku Klux Klan. Instead of shutting down conversations with people who held deeply racist beliefs, he chose to talk with them, listen, and challenge them through dialogue. Over time, many of those individuals left the Klan, not because their opinions were silenced, but because their views were confronted and changed through conversation. These conversations eventually helped build long lasting relationships, to the point where Davis stepped in to walk a former Klansman’s fiancé down the aisle. His experience showed me that allowing speech, even when it is offensive, can create opportunities for understanding and change in ways that punishment or censorship cannot.

The First Amendment should protect people from being punished by the government for what they say, except in cases of inciting violence or real threats. If we only defend free speech when we agree with it, then it is no longer something we can all rely on. It becomes something we apply selectively, depending on who is speaking.

My family’s history makes that danger feel real. Once speech began to be controlled inArgentina, it no longer mattered what people believed or said. The system decided who wasallowed to speak and who was not. That is why I believe the legal limits on speech should benarrow. At the same time, I believe we all carry responsibility in how we use our words. Freespeech gives us the right to speak, but it also challenges us to use that right thoughtfully.

Protecting speech, even when it is uncomfortable, is not easy. But from what I havelearned, both from my family and from my experience at FIRE, it is necessary.

Nora Kallusky is a 12th grader at Ridgefield High School


Connecticut Foundation for Open Governement high school essay contest

Each year, the Connecticut Foundation for Open Government sponsors an essay contest open to all high-school students in the state. The contest focuses on First Amendment and open information issues. This year, students chose from three prompts (edited here for space constraints): 1.) the potential limitations on hate speech following the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk; 2.) the arrest and revocation of the student visa of a Tufts University Ph.D. student from Turkey who had written an opinion piece for the school newspaper critical of the university’s position on the war in Gaza; 3.) the banning of the Associated Press from Oval Office events and Air Force One following its refusal to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, which is President Trump’s preferred name.

The Lakeville Journal has obtained permission to publish the 2026 top three winners out of 70 entries from across Connecticut. First place went to Nora Kallusky, a senior at Ridgefield High School. There was a tie for Second Place, so Mayumi Iwai, a junior at Greenwich High School, and Prithika Venugopal, a senior at Rocky Hill High School, both received that honor.

essay contest
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Yerger Johnstone

Yerger Johnstone

SHARON — Yerger Johnstone, former managing director in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, died on April 19, 2026, in Chelmsford, England. He was 86.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 7, 1940, Mr. Johnstone was the son of architect Henry Inge Johnstone, architect, and Kathleen Yerger Johnstone, the noted nature writer and civic leader after whom Alabama’s state seashell, Johnstone’s Junonia, is named. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1958, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of the South at Sewanee in 1962, and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1964.

Keep ReadingShow less

Richard R. Stover

Richard R. Stover

WEST CORNWALL — Richard R. Stover, 82, of West Cornwall, died peacefully at Noble Horizons on May 26, 2026.

Son of the late Robert and Leona (Heinbockel) Stover, Rick was born Feb. 6, 1944 in Edina, Minnesota. He attended the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in Economics and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Keep ReadingShow less

Floyd Irving Isham

Floyd Irving Isham

SHARON — Floyd Irving Isham Jr., 87, a longtime area resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon. Mr. Isham worked for the Tri-Wall Container Corp. in Wassaic, New York, for fifteen years and also worked as a self-employed private caretaker for over twenty-five years, caring for local estates in Shekomeko, Pine Plains and Ancramdale, New York, prior to his retirement.

Born Aug. 25, 1938, in St. George, Vermont, he was the son of the late Floyd Irving and Hazel (Thompson) Isham, Sr. Following his high school years, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Mr. Isham also served in the Vermont National Guard. On Aug. 11, 1990, in Dover Plains, New York, he married Nancy L. Cross. Mrs. Isham died on July 8, 2005.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Pauline King Garfield

Pauline King Garfield

EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village. She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan,in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.

Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less

Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Great Country Mutt Show returns as animal shelter surrenders rise

Great Dane “Axel” with owner Sage Breyette in the Best Lap Dog Over 40 lbs. contest at last year’s Great Country Mutt Show

Aly Morrissey

Tail wags, floppy ears and a healthy dose of canine charm will take center stage June 7 as The Little Guild hosts its annual Great Country Mutt Show at Lime Rock Park in Falls Village.

Last year’s Great Country Mutt Show attracted more than 200 dogs and 800 people. Founded by renowned designer Bunny Williams as a benefit for the Little Guild, the tongue-in-cheek, Westminster-style event has grown into one of the organization’s signature annual fundraisers and community celebrations. The show remains free and open to the public, and adoptable dogs may attend when appropriate.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo and Elliott Andrews who plays Harold Hill in the nationally touring production of “The Music Man.”

Marshall Meadows
Sharing laughter, tears, music and dancing through stories that illuminate our common humanity touches us in a way that builds connection, empathy and genuine community.
— Savannah Stevenson

Savannah Stevenson has lived enough lives already to make most people feel lazy.

She grew up in Atlanta in a musical family, with a father who played “The Sound of Music” cassette tapes in the car and a mother who played hymns on the piano. She went to Carnegie Mellon to study musical theater, moved to New York afterward and, for a while, imagined a life onstage.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.